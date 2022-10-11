The Courier
Severe weather warning issued for Ballarat region ahead of heavy rain

By The Courier
Updated October 11 2022 - 6:34am, first published 6:00am
Predicted rainfall for the Ballarat region on Thursday could bring up to 50mm. Source: Bureau of Meteorology.

A severe weather warning for heavy rainfall has been issued for the Ballarat region and areas to the north and south of Victoria.

