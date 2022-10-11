Severe weather warning issued for Ballarat region ahead of heavy rain

A severe weather warning for heavy rainfall has been issued for the Ballarat region and areas to the north and south of Victoria.
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding in the northern and western areas of the state from Wednesday night and in to Thursday.
"A deep low-pressure system south of the Great Australian Bight is forecast to extend a strong cold front over western Victoria late on Wednesday before it slowly shifts eastward over central parts of the state during Thursday," the warning said.
"This system is forecast to combine with a deep tropical airmass to cause widespread areas of heavy rainfall across western and central parts of the state.
"Six-hourly rainfall totals between 30 to 50 mm are likely, with isolated heavier falls of 65 mm. 24 hour totals during Thursday are expected to reach 50 to 70 mm, with isolated totals to 100 mm over higher terrain."
Ballarat is in the middle of the warning area, with up to 90mm possible for the region across the two days. Areas north of Ballarat could recieve even higher totals.
Wednesday is forecast to bring up to 20mm to the city while Thursday, which is expected to be the worst, could dump up to 70mm.
On Tuesday, authorities warned Victorians to prepare for major flooding, ahead of what has been described as a "significant rain event."
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
