Supporting discussions about youths' future

School teacher and workshop facilitator Ryan Harding wants young people to think about their future and the kind of people they want to be.
Mr Harding has put together Wisdom Workshops, specifically for young people, because he saw a gap in advice given to this age group.
"I was finding the kids often want to to have those deeper conversations about life," he said.
Three sessions will be held at the Lucas Community Hub on Wednesdays starting from tonight at 7pm.
They will focus on the themes of purpose, presence and self-regulation.
Mr Harding said participants would spend time mapping out their personal values and what that meant for their everyday life.
"The other aspect to it is teaching some more evidence-based skills around managing difficult thoughts and emotions," he said.
"These thoughts then have less impact on our life and less ability to take us away from the person we would like to be."
The program is a part of Ballarat Foundation's annual community impact grants and so the sessions are free and open to anyone aged between 16 and 30.
"That was really important to me," Mr Harding said.
"I do not want the finance side of things to be a barrier for people. Offering it for free is a really ideal situation and we are really grateful to the Ballarat Foundation for supporting the program."
Mr Harding said there were not many chances to discuss these things within school systems.
"I have always felt that there is a lack of structured opportunities for young people to engage in those deeper topics," he said.
Mr Harding said students who were not able to talk to their parents or did not have a church group to facilitate these discussions would benefit.
He said he was inspired by some of the chats he had had with students in his job as a school teacher.
"That is where I first began doing (the sessions) just in-house at the schools that I worked in," Mr Harding said.
More information can be found by searching Wisdom Workshop on Eventbrite.
