Plans for an exclusive wedding and events venue in Buninyong have come to a halt after the proposal received objections from neighbouring businesses and concerned community members.
The function centre, which was formerly home to the Buninyong fire station for 67 years located at 307 Learmonth Street, is currently leased to Alyssa and Travis Strangwick.
The couple, who had plans to transform the historic space into a boutique wedding hub equipped with a bridal suite, beer garden and green room through their new business Ivory Pavilion, have since had to retract their ambitions after receiving scrutiny from several objectors including the Buninyong Town Hall.
Ms Strangwick said the delays in their application process, which has spanned more than five months, had been "upsetting" considering their efforts to appease their objectors.
"We were given an opportunity to respond to the six objectors and address their concerns directly which we did the very same day by sending each one a separate response. They (the objectors) then had eight days to retract their objection and none of them did so," she said.
The availability of car parking spaces and the potential for the wedding venue to steal business from a nearby takeaway store and bakery were among the reasons for objection.
Ivory Pavilion commissioned an independent report on the number of car parking spaces by South Yarra-based transport engineering firm, RedSquare Traffic, which found there were an adequate amount available.
"We made sure to address car parks spaces by reviewing the available spaces in the area not in-front of the neighbouring businesses but to the area further up the hill in Learmonth (Street)," Ms Strangwick said.
"We only have the best interest of the neighbouring businesses at heart so we moved our hours to the latest possible start so that a few more businesses wouldn't be affected so we have agreed to start from 4pm only which means the option to do afternoon ceremonies is no longer available to us or our couples but we did it to help.
"We also had the report done so that we could be sure there were ample spaces for us as we only required 33 spots and found there were more than 90 spots available."
Additionally, a few residents who objected were concerned about the use of the footpath in front of the proposed site.
Ms Strangwick said their business would only use the section of parking in front of 307 Learmonth Street which would allow people to still use the footpath to walk past the site.
"This is where our brides will exit the cars to arrive to the wedding and then this car will leave the area again," she said.
Ms Strangwick said the application process had taken an emotional toll on her and her partner as their sole intention was to "have a great venue for weddings in such a beautiful region".
"We have been treated so differently to the Buninyong Town Hall, the pub on the corner of Learmonth and we are left not understanding how this is such a concern for the objectors; we have done everything we can," she said.
"We're sitting on a building that we can't use. It's really just like throwing money down the drain and it's difficult for the owner of the building because he's not making money from us until we're off and running."
City of Ballarat councillors are now involved in the application process with a mediation meeting scheduled for October 18.
Objectors will be invited to attend.
Ms Strangwick said she believes the meeting will be futile as her business has already exhausted all avenues to rectify the issues raised.
"What more can we say that's actually going to help the objectors feel more comfortable with the decision that we want to run the business there?" she said.
"Even if council (City of Ballarat) gives us a decision the objectors can still appeal the decision to VCAT (Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal) which could push things back to next year which is a position we really don't want to be in at all."
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
