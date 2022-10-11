The Courier
Electricity supply cut across wide area of Moorabool and Hepburn


By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated October 12 2022 - 12:08am, first published October 11 2022 - 10:03pm
A serious outage has hit the Trentham-Blackwood area. Picture from Powercor.

Updated 10.45am: A huge outage across south west Victoria - including parts of Ballarat - has now been largely rectified, but new problems have emerged in Moorabool and Hepburn.

