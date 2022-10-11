Updated 10.45am: A huge outage across south west Victoria - including parts of Ballarat - has now been largely rectified, but new problems have emerged in Moorabool and Hepburn.
Almost 330 customers are offline in Blackwood - accounting for almost the entire town.
Nearby Barrys Reef has 40 customers without power.
Other areas affected by the outage - which has been tracked to Trentham - include Little Hampton, Fern Hill, Newbury and Trentham East.
Power says the area should be online by 2.30pm.
Earlier: A huge power outage across South West Victoria has affected a total of almost 5000 electricity customers.
As of 8.45am Wednesday, Powercor said 2353 customers were still offline in areas including Haddon, Linton, Rokewood, Scarsdale, Smythesdale and Skipton.
Powercor said the cause was unknown, but it was being treated as one incident.
Another 3500 customers have already had their electricity restored overnight.
Powercor said it was also encouraging people to prepare for wild weather to lash the state on Thursday.
Ballarat is expecting a 100 per cent chance of rain on Wednesday and Thursday, 90 per cent chance on Friday and 50 per cent on Saturday.
Northerly winds up to 35kmh are expected over the three days.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
