Wet weather forces Avoca Cup Day to be abandoned

The Avoca Cup race meeting scheduled for Saturday has succumb to a wet spring and been called off
Racing Victoria announced the decision on Wednesday.
RV stated that the call had been made as a result of the impacts of wet weather.
With up to 85mm of rain forecast and possible flooding in the region later this week, Racing Victoria said an early decision was made in the interests of horses and participant welfare.
It is a disappointing outcome for the Avoca Shire Turf Club, which has two race meetings a year.
The club also races in March.
The cup meeting, which coincides with the Caulfield Cup, attracts thousands of patrons.
The club received 452 nominations for the seven races programmed, with the $30,000 Blue Pyrenees Estate Avoca Cup, 1860m, the feature event.
The loss of Avoca follows the transfer of a Kyneton meeting to Ballarat Turf Club's synthetic track on Thursday.
RV is continuing to monitor weather forecasts and the potential impact on scheduled race meetings, with significant rainfall predicted in parts of Victoria.
