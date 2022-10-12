Eyes will be on the skies next week as Ballarat's twitcher community take part in Birdlife's annual bird survey event.
The Aussie Bird Count, which began in 2014, asks all Australians to take 20 minutes out of their day to stand in their backyard, look up, and track the variety of birds they see in their neighbourhood.
A handy bird field guide will be provided to participants, and the data will be used to inform native bird conservation efforts.
Friends of Canadian Corridor member and bird enthusiast Rob Loveband said the event, touted as one of the biggest conservation surveys in the country, provided a large chunk of information to track bird populations.
"Doing the Bird Count gives us a snapshot of what is happening," he said.
"What is happening with the birds is also a good barometer of what is happening in the area in general.
"Birds are like the canary in the coal mine - if they disappear you know things are going wrong."
Ballarat nature writer and Birdlife member Roger Thomas said most people could expect to see "a dozen or so" birds in their backyards of differing varieties.
"Ballarat backyards are fairly similar to most other backyards in southern Victoria. There will be sparrows and starlings, often rainbow lorikeets, magpies and ravens," he said.
"Maybe the odd honey eater, cockatoo, galah or pigeon."
Mr Thomas said the data collected from bird surveys was used by Birdlife to determine trends in bird populations across Australia, informing conservation efforts.
One disappointing trend Birdlife had found, Mr Thomas said, was a decline in the kookaburra population in Ballarat and its surrounds.
"The counts are showing that the kookaburra is on the decline, not being seen as much as it used to," he said.
"There are all sorts of smaller bush birds declining in the district, not picked up as much in the bird count, because the bird count is in suburban areas.
"This is mainly due to climate change, and changes in their food."
Mr Loveband said the Bird Count was particularly important in Victoria, where bird protection laws were "a bit behind" compared with other states.
"Victoria, Tasmania, South Australia and Northern Territory are where people can do duck shooting, it has been outlawed in New South Wales for years and years," he said.
"Quail shooting as well. Stubble quail are a nice little bird, totally harmless, and they just get blasted every year.
"I know that the birds people are going to count in their back yards are not going to get blasted every single year, but if people are aware of the birds they will start thinking about the threats to them."
Beyond kookaburras, Mr Loveband said other species such as the powerful owl and rosellas were declining in Ballarat.
He encouraged all Ballarat residents to participate in order to gain a greater awareness of their natural surroundings.
"If people get out and spend 20 minutes, even if it is only one day, one count, they will be stopped and thinking about birds and the environment," he said.
"It just might trigger something. A flow on effect of general awareness of the environment."
Friends of Canadian Corridor have identified 13 sites across Woowookarung Regional Park to visit during the week and participate in the Bird Count. To participate, visit https://www.facebook.com/friendsofcanadiancorridor
For more information on the Aussie Backyard Bird Count, go to www.aussiebirdcount.org.au
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.