Wednesday will see some rain across Ballarat and the region but Thursday is the day where the heaviest falls are expected and the highest chance of flooding.
Modelling by the Bureau shows only 5-10 mms falling across Ballarat on Wednesday but this is predicted to increase as the major system passes.
Modelling from the BOM shows 25-50mm falling across Thursday.
The Bureau and SES have issued a major warning for large parts of the state as the three day event promises to swell high rivers even further and in some cases break their banks.
A senior hydrologist has also warned towns like Skipton will likely be battered in this week's forecast rain bomb.
The Bureau of Meteorology's Yves Bessard said the town - at the northern-most point of Corangamite Shire - should prepare for the major weather event.
"The rain that we predict would most likely impact north of the divide may very well spill over the Pyrenees into the Mount Emu Creek Catchment," he said.
"So there could be possible flood impact - we issued a flood watch early this afternoon that mentioned Skipton.
"In terms of rainfall, we could see from Wednesday to Friday totals of 60-100 millimetres mostly north of the divide, but that could impact the catchment which flows in through the drains through Skipton.
"With the forecast rainfall, we're likely to see minor flooding in Skipton developing from Friday onwards.
"At this stage, it's very early so we're not in a position to send flood warnings - but flooding could develop overnight on Thursday and Friday and it could go from moderate to major flooding on Friday to Saturday.
"We'll be issuing flood warnings when required for the town.
"At this stage, it's a possible risk and people need to be prepared and check they're up to date with their flood plans.
"They need to be able to react if and when we issue flood warnings."
He said the weather authority had met with Corangamite Shire Council, the SES and the Catchment Management Authority on Saturday as part of an outreach.
The warning comes after the town was subjected to major flooding in January 2011 and again in 2016. Community recovery remains underway.
While the satellite town may see a deluge, Mr Bessard said Warrnambool and other areas along the south-west coast were unlikely to see the same scale of impact.
He said there was no flood warning service for the area (caused by rivers) and the weather would likely act as a rain shadow.
Mr Bessard said heavier rainfall, however, could lead to flash flooding.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.