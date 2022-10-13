Stanley turns focus to NZ Cup with Rock N Roll Doo

Michael Stanley has just about lost count of how many times he has watched the replay of Rock N Roll Doo saluting in the group 1 $300,000 Victoria Cup at Melton on Saturday night.
That comes as no surprise.
The Victoria Cup is one of the most prized features in Australasian harness racing.
The Burrumbeet trainer-driver knows all about winning group 1s, but guiding Rock N Roll Doo to victory was like nothing else he had experienced.
He is now hoping that in a matter of weeks he has another big race replay on high rotation.
Stanley leaves for New Zealand on Friday night to prepare Rock N Roll Doo for an even richer assignment - the group 1 $600,000 NZ Trotting Cup, 3200m, at Addington Raceway in Christchurch on Tuesday, November 8.
This is a challenge few Australians take on, let alone win - Arden Rooney, trained and driven by Great Western's Kerryn Manning, was the latest to take out the event in 2015 - but it is one which Stanley and his star four-year-old's owners Brendan and Anne James have been sizing up for sometime and could not be more excited about.
"It's something I've wanted to do for a long time," Stanley said.
While Stanley is flying directly to the South Island, his stable star will have a much longer trip before reaching his final destination.
Rock N Roll flew out with last year's NZ Trotting Cup winner Copy That, a Kiwi which has been based in Ballarat while campaigning in Victoria, on Thursday - landing in Auckland before a road trip to Christchurch.
Stanley said he was giving Rock n Roll Doo plenty of time to settle in, with him having a two-day break before beginning his road trip.
"I'll be there ready to meet him for what's going to be a four-week stay."
Stanley, who is staying with leading trainer Cran Dalgety, said it was important to be with Rock N Roll Doo right from the outset to ensure everything was right.
"I'm with him every day and know him inside out. If he misses a beat I'll be aware of it straight away."
To get Rock N Roll Doo to this point, absolutely everything has had to go right.
Stanley could hardly have wished for a better preparation, which has produced five wins and two seconds in seven visits to the races.
It was his win in the group 1 Caduceus Classic at Melton on September 10 which reinforced Stanley's high opinion of the gelding, and victory in the group 2 Kilmore Pacing Cup at his next start that really made others start to take notice and confirmed his status as a major player in the Victoria Cup.
For Stanley, the Victoria Cup could not have worked out any better, even though he had to endure the toughest run in the race by facing the breeze outside the leader.
Stanley said he and Rock N Roll Doo each felt comfortable from the outset.
"I just have so much confidence in him because of the way he's going."
Stanley gave him plenty of time to settle, sitting three-wide before moving forward.
"After winning the Kilmore Cup the way he did, I always knew the deathseat would be up for grabs
"At no stage did I really have to go hard. We got there comfortably."
Stanley said he was pleased to see Expensive Ego lead, as he knew this would mean the pace would not be too hard.
He said he was also encouraged when despite being tapped up down the back straight the leader did not really quicken up.
"I knew that I was travelling strongly. I just needed to be patient and wait for the right moment to go.."
Stanley said what he had endeavoured to do since Saturday night was sit back and savour the achievement.
"In the moment, when everyone is on a high it's awesome, but you don't get the chance to fully take in what's happened.
"By watching it over and over again and taking it all in, it gives you a full appreciation."
And there is no doubt he will think about it even more as he prepares Rock N Roll Doo for his first start in NZ.
The son of Rock N Roll Heaven will get his first taste of racing in front of the Kiwis in the group 2 $50,000 Ashburton Flying Stakes, 2400m, on Monday, October 24, which like the NZ Trotting Cup is from a standing start.
Stanley said as well as helping him further acclimatise, the Ashburton run would be ideal standing start practice.
As well as the Cup, Stanley's timetable also allows him the option of running Rock N Roll Doo in the $200,000 NZ Free-For-All, 1980m, on Friday, November 11.
WHILE Rock N Roll Doo is the name on the lips of harness racing fans right now, Stanley and the James have another four-year-old they believe can make an equally big impact in the months ahead - two-time group 1 winner Bar Room Banta.
"He hasn't raced for 10 months so he's basically been forgotten," Stanley said.
He has not had any major issues, but a foot abscess and cold have been minor setbacks which have delayed his return..
"Bar Room Banta is the reason we've always had a high opinion of Rock N Roll Doo."
Stanley said Rock N Roll Doo could always work with Bar Room Banta, but because he was doing a few things wrong he was not able to do it at the races.
"They're different types. Bar Room Banta is exceptionally fast. His point-to-point speed is phenomenal. He's the fastest horse I've had.
"Rock N Roll Doo is clearly the strongest - more of an all-rounder."
It all points to an exciting 2023 for Stanley, with Rock N Roll Doo and Bar Room Banta with the potential to take the racing scene by storm and claim more big feature races.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.