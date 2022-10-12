The Courier
Home/Sport/Commonwealth Games

Big stage awaits as Creswick clinches Commonwealth Games mountain biking

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
October 12 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Zammit (left) leads the Cyclo-cross CX slow race off the start line. Picture by Adam Trafford

Creswick will host mountain biking in the 2026 Commonwealth Games, with the cycling community in Ballarat both relieved and excited by Thursday's announcement.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

More from Commonwealth Games
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.