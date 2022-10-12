Creswick will host mountain biking in the 2026 Commonwealth Games, with the cycling community in Ballarat both relieved and excited by Thursday's announcement.
President of Voga Cycle Club, which is based in and around the Creswick trails, David Tannard, was overjoyed by the news.
"It really is amazing news considering we didn't even know the Commonwealth Games was going to have cycling to now be able to say that we have landed one of the biggest sports around," Tannard said.
"It is a really big moment not only for Creswick and Ballarat but for the whole mountain biking community in Victoria."
Tannard was looking forward to seeing what the bigger picture holds for Creswick and Ballarat, hoping that having the facilities on the world stage would entice eager riders out to Creswick for years to come.
"This event will bring attention to what we have on offer in Creswick and hopefully we can catch the attention of families to enjoy what's on offer around here," Tannard said.
"I think that is what we are hoping for for all of these sports. It is fantastic in terms of decentralising Victoria and hopefully everybody is going to see these regional venues and think about visiting next time they come to Melbourne."
The Voga Cycle Club has always wanted to advertise what Creswick has to offer, with the Commonwealth Games providing a handy boost in terms of reach.
Families often travel from Melbourne to Creswick for a weekend trip to the now-Commonwealth Games approved vicinities, a trend which Tannard hoped would grow in popularity following the games.
"Voga Cycle Club set up initially to try and make a difference to the Creswick area and we are fundamentally about cross country mountain biking which is what the Commonwealth Games are about," Tannard said.
"We set it up this way because it is a better way to involve more people.
"They'll go out and ride for a couple hours and then come back for a lunch or dinner in Creswick."
The announcement was a big win for the mountain biking community, but Tannard was fully aware that there is still plenty of work to be done ahead of the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
"It would be great to use the momentum from this announcement and actually get some work started early on the trails and have people come and try them out," Tannard said.
"We've got a couple of years now where we can fine-tune the trails and make minor adjustments. It is going to be an exciting time."
