Ballarat Cricket Association will wait until Friday before making a decision on whether senior and junior matches go ahead at the weekend.
BCA operations manager Jenna Fowlie said all the pennant committee could do at the moment was wait and see what the impact of forecast rain had on grounds.
The worst of the rain front is expected to have cleared by Friday.
She did not rule out a decision on the opening round of junior matches scheduled for Friday night being made as early as Thursday, but again it was a matter of waiting.
Fowlie said the BCA had been advised by the City of Ballarat that as it stood midweek there were sufficient grounds with hard wickets to cater for all fixtures over two days.
With all matches washed out last weekend, round one of the first eleven is the only competition to have made a start.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.