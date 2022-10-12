The Courier

BCA waiting on impact of forecast rain

Updated October 12 2022 - 2:48am, first published 2:30am
Ballarat Cricket Association will wait until Friday before making a decision on whether senior and junior matches go ahead at the weekend.

