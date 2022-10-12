The Courier

FIBA Hall of Fame honour for Ballarat legend

Robyn Maher is being further recognised for her basketball deeds.

Legendary Ballarat, Victorian and Australian basketballer Robyn Maher will be inducted into the FIBA Hall of Fame next month.

