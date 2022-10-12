FIBA Hall of Fame honour for Ballarat legend

Legendary Ballarat, Victorian and Australian basketballer Robyn Maher will be inducted into the FIBA Hall of Fame next month.
Maher (nee Gull) grew up in Ballarat, representing Victoria at under-16 level before going on to a stellar WNBL career, and playing for the Opals at three Olympic Games and six world championships.
She captained the Opals to their first Olympic bronze medal in Atlanta 1996, as well as a bronze at the 1998 FIBA World Championship.
Maher appeared in 13 WNBL grand finals, winning 10 championships.
She was the competition's most valuable player in 1983 and 1987, was named in the all-star five in 1988 and was awarded defensive player of the year in 1992 and 1994.
She finished among the WNBL's all-time top 10 scorers and became a WNBL life member in 1994.
Maher was inducted into the Australian Basketball Hall of Fame in 2004.
The FIBA ceremony will take place in Mies, Switzerland, on on November 30.
