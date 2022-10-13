The Courier
Home/Video
Photos

Ballarat records more than 70mm of rain in two days

Adam Spencer
Gabrielle Hodson
Alex Dalziel
MS
By Adam Spencer, Gabrielle Hodson, Alex Dalziel + 1 other
· Updated October 13 2022 - 7:35pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ballarat has escaped the worst of flash floods and heavy rain compared to other parts of the state, but the rain that did fall across Wednesday and Thursday still forced the closure of many local roads and impacted some homes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Spencer

Adam Spencer

Senior Digital Journalist

Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.