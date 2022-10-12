Heavy rain expected to hit Ballarat region tonight

Residents of the greater Ballarat region are being asked to prepare for potential flooding as a severe weather warning continues into Thursday.
The latest update from the Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting heavy rainfall and damaging winds for much of western Victoria, including Ballarat, Daylesford, Maryborough and Ararat.
Despite the warnings, so far the SES has received no calls for flood damage in the Ballarat region in the past 24 hours.
Some light rain has already fallen across the city, but the worst is expected to begin tonight, with six-hourly rainfall totals predicted to be between 30 to 50 mm, and isolated heavier falls of 65 mm.
Rainfall totals during Thursday are expected to reach 40 to 70 mm, with isolated totals to 120mm over higher terrain.
Rainfall rates are expected to ease from the west during Thursday night, clearing during Friday morning.
Central Highlands Water has asked flood impacted residents to put aside 20 to 40 litres of water, as flooding may impact drinking water quality.
Meanwhile, Lal Lal, Moorabool, Gong Gong, Cosgrave, Beales, Pincotts and Newlyn reservoirs sit at or above 100 per cent water storage volume.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Powercor is urging people to get organised ahead of potential blackouts and fallen powerlines.
The power provider said it is currently monitoring the weather and preparing to respond to power outages as they occur.
A Powercor spokesperson told ACM it was important people be prepared for what to do if their lights do go out during the storms.
"Importantly, stay well away from fallen powerlines and report them directly to us on 13 24 12," A Powercor spokesperson said.
"Always assume fallen powerlines are live and dangerous, and keep clear of trees and anything which is in contact with fallen powerlines. Do not touch them.
"It is incredibly important people don't swim in floodwaters as there may be live electrical wiring or fallen powerlines in or around the water".
Victorian State Emergency Service Chief Operations Officer Tim Wiebusch warned communities to avoid travelling on Thursday if possible.
"Large areas of flash flooding is expected on Thursday and then the possibility of major riverine flooding in multiple catchments," he said.
