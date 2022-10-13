2.10pm: Some schools on Ballarat's outskirts have advised parents to pick their children up early as flooding threatens to make some local roads impassable.
Families at Woady Yaloak Primary School's four campuses at Ross Creek, Scarsdale, Snake Valley and Smythesdale received messages about picking children up early after a number of parents around Ross Creek called the school as water cut nearby roads.
Flooding at the Scarsdale campus forced the school to enact its emergency management plan.
At St Augustine's Parish School in Creswick, students moved in to the hall to await early pick-up.
1:50pm: Several school buses that travel between Ballarat and Creswick via Gillies Street have been cancelled due to flooding.
Damascus College is among the schools that have asked affected parents to pick their students at the end of the day.
12.40pm: The north-bound lanes of Gillies Street between Sturt Street and the Ballarat Specialist School are closed due to flooding.
Drivers are being warned to avoid the area.
EARLIER: Residents of the greater Ballarat region are being asked to prepare for potential flooding as a severe weather warning continues into Thursday.
Steady rain fell on Wednesday afternoon growing heavier into Thursday with totals of slightly more than 29 mm by 9 am on Thursday with more expected before midday.
As predicted, about 3mm per hour is falling on Ballarat on Thursday morning, swelling already full creeks and sodden ground.
This was a fraction of totals experienced in the central highlands and northern districts including 65mm in Bendigo, 70mm in Swan Hill and 80mm in Puckapunyal near Seymour.
Sixty millimetres also fell in the Grampians on Mt William, with authorities concerned about the levels of rivers in the Wimmera.
There are currently seven requests for assistance for flooding in Ballarat including building damage, with multiple calls in Ballarat North and Cardigan Village.
There is also water over the roads in many locations including at the Glenelg Highway at Kennedy's Road.
Police have urged drivers to slow down and drive to the conditions and not drive through floodwaters.
The latest update from the Bureau of Meteorology forecast heavy rainfall and damaging winds for much of western Victoria, including Ballarat, Daylesford, Maryborough and Ararat.
Six-hourly rainfall totals for Ballarat are predicted to be between 30 to 50 mm, and isolated heavier falls of 65 mm.
Rainfall totals during Thursday are expected to reach 40 to 70 mm, with isolated totals to 120mm over higher terrain.
Rainfall rates are expected to ease from the west during Thursday night, clearing during Friday morning.
Central Highlands Water has asked flood impacted residents to put aside 20 to 40 litres of water, as flooding may impact drinking water quality.
Meanwhile, Lal Lal, Moorabool, Gong Gong, Cosgrave, Beales, Pincotts and Newlyn reservoirs sit at or above 100 per cent water storage volume.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Powercor is urging people to get organised ahead of potential blackouts and fallen powerlines.
The power provider said it is currently monitoring the weather and preparing to respond to power outages as they occur.
A Powercor spokesperson told ACM it was important people be prepared for what to do if their lights do go out during the storms.
"Importantly, stay well away from fallen powerlines and report them directly to us on 13 24 12," A Powercor spokesperson said.
"Always assume fallen powerlines are live and dangerous, and keep clear of trees and anything which is in contact with fallen powerlines. Do not touch them.
"It is incredibly important people don't swim in floodwaters as there may be live electrical wiring or fallen powerlines in or around the water".
Victorian State Emergency Service Chief Operations Officer Tim Wiebusch warned communities to avoid travelling on Thursday if possible.
"Large areas of flash flooding is expected on Thursday and then the possibility of major riverine flooding in multiple catchments," he said.
