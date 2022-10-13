The Courier
Severe weather warning remains in place for Ballarat region

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated October 13 2022 - 4:17am, first published 2:30am
Gillies Street is closed near Sturt Street, affecting school pickup for the Ballarat Specialist School. Picture by Adam Spencer.

2.10pm: Some schools on Ballarat's outskirts have advised parents to pick their children up early as flooding threatens to make some local roads impassable.

