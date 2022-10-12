The second big release of data from the 2021 census reveals patterns in how Ballarat residents work and get around.
The census took place on August 10 last year, the day after regional Victorians got out of lockdown - as such, some of the details about how people get to work should be treated carefully.
According to Wednesday's release, the number of people working from home was unsurprisingly up almost 400 per cent - in the midst of COVID-19, when work from home orders were in place, there were 8231 people in Ballarat working from home, up from 1719 people in 2016.
That's 15.5 per cent of the population, the statistics show.
A similar number of people used a car to get to work, either driving or as a passenger, remaining steady at about 34,000 people, or 67 per cent of people.
The number of people who rode a bike to work that day increased by four people from 2016, to 307 people, while the number of people who took a bus dropped to 287.
The number of people who took a train to work dropped from 532 people in 2016 to 142 people in 2021 - at the time, Melbourne was still in strict lockdown.
Just 1.3 per cent of the population took public transport to work on the census day.
The data shows that almost 18,000 people had lived at a different address 12 months earlier, and just over 46,000 people lived at a different address five years ago.
In 2016, there were almost 16,000 people who had lived at a different address 12 months earlier, and almost 40,000 people who had lived at a different address five years earlier.
The majority of people were living elsewhere in Victoria 12 months earlier in 2021, at more than 13,000 people, an increase from 10,000 people in 2016.
However, movement from other states was slightly down, and the number of people who were living overseas 12 months earlier dropped by about 200 people.
The most common industry of employment in Ballarat was "hospitals", at 7.6 per cent, or 4036 people, well above the state average of 4.6 per cent, followed by other social assistance services at 1834 people, then takeaway food services at 1517 people.
Professionals, at 22.8 per cent or 12,096 people, followed by technicians and trade workers at 13.8 per cent or 7328 people, were the most common occupations.
This second census release follows the initial release in June, which showed Ballarat is continuing its rapid growth, and becoming less religious.
Is keeping up with growth a big issue for you? Let us know in our state election survey.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.