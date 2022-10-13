Message for the class of 22 Advertising Feature

Spring is a beautiful time of year, particularly in Ballarat. The cygnets waddle around the lake under the protection of their doting parents, and the weeping cherry blossoms perfume the wind.



These markers of a change of season are also synonymous with VCE examinations, which in their own way mark a time of change as one chapter draws to a close and a whole new world opens up.



The Class of 2022 have weathered many storms with the COVID-19 pandemic, and are therefore resilient, independent learners who are ready to face an ever-changing world. However, examinations bring stress and uncertainty, but our young people have proven that they are adaptable and ready for the challenge.



Like all things in life, there are elements of examinations that we can control, but also many things that are outside our control. As students prepare for the final burst of study, it is important to keep in mind that we are human, and humans require balance.



The following strategies can be used by students and their families, understanding that the VCE is a pursuit requiring more than just individual perseverance:



Prioritise sleep - it's hard to do anything else if you compromise on sleep.



Keep your end goals in sight - don't lose track of what you've been working towards - this is the final run!



Focus on what is in your control, and trust in the hard work and preparation that you have done to get you through the parts you can't control.



Complete practice questions in timed conditions - the more you apply your learning, and obtain feedback on your responses, the more opportunity you have to learn, grow and refine your understanding ahead of the final examination.



Read through examiner's reports from past examinations - there are tips and tricks, along with pitfalls to avoid that will help you prepare for what is to come.



Prepare a daily schedule and pin it to the fridge so that your household can support you with your program and goals - don't forget to include exercise, mental breaks, family time and plenty of laughter - this is all good for the soul and will help to keep you motivated.



Collaborate - you have a community around you - check in with friends, study groups, libraries and online forums - you are not alone!

