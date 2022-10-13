The St Patrick's College community is very proud of our Year 12 students.
Led by the student council, the boys have demonstrated great spirit, energy, enthusiasm, and commitment across the year.
The College wishes them every success in the weeks, months, and years ahead.
Like every boy who has attended St Pat's, we will follow their journey from afar with great interest and pray that they achieve everything that their hearts and minds desire.
St Patrick's College is proudly a Catholic school in the Edmund Rice tradition.
As a member of Edmund Rice Education Australia (EREA) we are informed by the Touchstones which are the bedrock or framework of all EREA schools.
As an EREA school, our four Touchstones (Liberating Education, Gospel Spirituality, Inclusive Community and Justice and Solidarity) provide a direction for our work in educating young people in the charism of Blessed Edmund Rice.
The Touchstones challenge us to continue to make the Gospel a living reality in our community. They call us to provide a liberating education, based on a Gospel spirituality, within an inclusive community committed to justice and solidarity.
To the class of 2022, we say thank you and good luck.
Ecka Dora.
Spring is a beautiful time of year, particularly in Ballarat. The cygnets waddle around the lake under the protection of their doting parents, and the weeping cherry blossoms perfume the wind.
These markers of a change of season are also synonymous with VCE examinations, which in their own way mark a time of change as one chapter draws to a close and a whole new world opens up.
The Class of 2022 have weathered many storms with the COVID-19 pandemic, and are therefore resilient, independent learners who are ready to face an ever-changing world. However, examinations bring stress and uncertainty, but our young people have proven that they are adaptable and ready for the challenge.
Like all things in life, there are elements of examinations that we can control, but also many things that are outside our control. As students prepare for the final burst of study, it is important to keep in mind that we are human, and humans require balance.
The following strategies can be used by students and their families, understanding that the VCE is a pursuit requiring more than just individual perseverance:
The VCE is one step in the journey. Work hard and do your very best, but remember, there are many roads that lead to our goals, and sometimes we take different paths that lead us to places we never would have imagined. You've got this!