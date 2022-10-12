Hepburn Shire councillor Don Henderson was ecstatic to hear Creswick would be hosting mountain biking as part of the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
"It's a fabulous thing not just for Creswick but for the whole region," Cr Henderson said.
He said the announcement would be a boon to tourism in the area particularly after small businesses in Creswick suffered immensely due to the temporary closure of the RACV Goldfields Resort earlier this year.
"It will make a real difference to the traffic going through Creswick and it will mean people will be staying overnight," Cr Henderson said.
While a tender has yet to be awarded for the Creswick Trails Network, where mountain biking will be held, Cr Henderson said this delay would ensure the network is built to a world class standard.
"The Creswick Trails Network is due to go to tender in a November council meeting and we understand there has been a hold up but this will mean the infrastructure built will last a legacy and be an offering for future generations to come," he said.
"It will be transformational."
Cr Henderson did confirm the Hammon Park Trailhead, which is awarded to a separate contractor, will be completed by about Christmas time this year.
"It will have all kinds of slopes and dips and it'll be ready to use for all cyclists regardless of their skill level," he said.
"This will further stimulate interest."
City of Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney said he was thrilled to hear Creswick will host mountain biking as part of the games.
"We're rapt to see that mountain biking will make its way to our neighboring Hepburn Shire to Creswick," Cr Moloney said.
"It has some of the best scenery for this event; it'll put on a great show and we're looking forward to seeing that."
Hepburn Shire mayor Tim Drylie said the Creswick Trails Network, when a tender is awarded, will be among Australia's leading mountain biking destinations while also acknowledging the area's gold mining history and ecology.
"Mountain biking at this international level will help to make the most of these facilities, and bring considerable benefits to our community through tourism," Cr Drylie said.
"Wherever possible we want to preserve and protect those important cultural, historic and ecological values inherent to this area.
"It's been a complex project to engage with relevant stakeholders, community engagement, and with our local traditional owners the Dja Dja Wurrung."
Hepburn Shire Council received a $2.56 million grant from Regional Development Victoria's Regional Tourism Infrastructure Fund.
The council has contributed $1.52 million to date into the project.
Construction on the Creswick Trails will commence in early 2023 and are set to be completed by mid 2024.
A tender will be announced on November 15.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
