A year on: what happens when you lose your bank

New research has found that a whopping 64 per cent of regional bank branches have closed since 1975 - including a long list around Ballarat.
And of the 1226 Australian towns that had banks back then, only 370 still have them today.
Researcher Dale Webster - supported by the Finance Sector Union - also found that 589 now had no bank at all.
Her work found that last year, regional Australia lost 113 branches from the 'Big Four' - and sadly Ballan was one of them, when its Commonwealth Bank branch closed 14 months ago.
The community was told at the time that branch visits had dropped consistently - and COVID had sped up the decline. The bank also said the Inglis Street branch had seen an almost-50 per cent drop in transactions between 2016 and 2021.
Staff were offered jobs elsewhere - and customers were offered limited banking at the neighbouring Ballan post office.
"Moorabool Council did its banking through the Ballan branch because it was convenient," Mayor Tom Sullivan said.
"I don't believe they have switched to the (Ballan) Bendigo Bank - and there is still a Commonwealth in Bacchus Marsh (22km away).
"But the loss is not so much about Council.
"It affects older people who are not used to doing their banking online.
"Going online is almost a foreign land for some people who are older - and those people can be very vulnerable as well.
"There are also still some groups and businesses that use cash. It's still part of the economy and people need the ability to deal with cash."
Ballan Chamber of Commerce president Michael Ryan said he was surprised the Commonwealth removed its Ballan ATM.
"I guess there was the question of who was going to service it," the chartered accountant said.
"Unless I have a banking problem, I really don't go near branches.
"The impact of losing your bank really depends on your temperament.
"The reality is that I do my banking on the table at brekky - but I guess the other side of it is that people lose their jobs when a branch closes.
"They might be offered a job at another branch but they may not really want to go."
He said the Chamber was a customer of the town's Bendigo Bank branch.
The Ballan loss follows a cluster of other closures including Creswick (November 2019) and Sebastopol's (May 2020) Commonwealth Banks, a NAB branch in Sturt Street (2020) and Westpac in Maryborough (September 2019).
Meanwhile, it's not all bad news for Ballan, with the Commonwealth Bank selling its property for what the Mayor described as a "more than generous" amount.
Cr Sullivan said the land would now be used as a library and council services hub.
"An opportunity presented itself to redeploy that area as a community space," he said.
"The way of the world now is now to co-locate as much as you can.
"It creates more vibrancy in the community and the opportunity to meet with other people.
"You cannot under-estimate the importance of that."
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
