BALLARAT is yet to fully comprehend what is about to hit the streets now the city has secured the Commonwealth Games marathon, our international contenders say.
Marathon men Shane Nankervis, Nathan Hartigan and Julian Spence agreed that officially locking in the Games marathon affirms Ballarat as the home of distance running - a fact that will not be lost on the elites who will put on a show.
Each spoke of what it was like to contest the 42.2-kilometre run among the best in the world with crowds packing the streets. Each was confident Ballarat would rise to the occasion.
Nankervis, a teacher who contested the 2006 Melbourne Commonwealth Games marathon, pointed to the opportunity to get students pumping up fan zones from their schools along the likely route through the Arch of Victory and Lake Wendouree precincts. He said this would have a lasting, positive impact on the city.
"We have so many runners in Ballarat; whether it's club runner, those who run the Melbourne Marathon or who run other events. This will give them all an appreciation of just how fast the elites run," Nankervis said.
"...This can inspire lot of people. The big plus we can get out of this is motivation, not only for the marathon, but for young people wanting to take up athletics as well."
Nankervis said Ballarat was a "unique spot in the world". From his international running experience, Nankervis said a six-kilometre lake run that Ballarat had was relatively rare and would be attractive to a lot of runners arriving in town early to acclimatise and train for the event.
Not to mention the trails and tracks Ballarat could boast.
"Athletes will be really visual in the lead-up," Nankervis said. "The place will be buzzing and have great energy leading into the event."
Nathan Hartigan has represented Australia in marathons in Hamburg and Vienna but his favourite was in Beppu where the Japanese "immerse themselves" in marathon culture and get involved in mass participation runs.
Hartigan said to think Melbourne Marathon, but far bigger with far more people lining the roads and cheering.
"This could be massive for running and it's so good for the city," Hartigan said. "Imagine what it could do for the city's youth getting inspired by international athletes in running."
Hartigan suggested in-form marathon runner Brett Robinson, who has trained extensively in Ballarat, will be in prime condition and age to be a medal chance for the 2026 Games.
The 31-year-old became the sixth Australian to break a sub-two-hour, 10-minute marathon when he clocked 2:09:52 in the London Marathon earlier this month.
Robinson, a former Eureka Athletics Club member, is the first Australian to do so since the formerly Ballarat-trained Lee Troop in 2004. He also joins the likes of Ballarat marathon legend Steve Moneghetti who he told Wide World of Sports was "in [his] corner" and always happy to offer advice when needed.
Meanwhile Julian Spence, who contested the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships marathon when living in Ballarat, said the Games marathon was huge for running and showcasing the city's heritage.
Spence's world championships marathon was contested on a floodlit waterfront looped course in the middle of the night in Doha, in a bid to avoid soaring temperatures.
Now coaching elite runners, Spence hoped to see the marathon course take in hills through Golden Point and under packed balconies in Lydiard Street.
For the exact course, Ballarat must stay tuned.
