The Courier
Home/Sport/Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games 2026: Marathon unlike anything Ballarat knows

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
October 12 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Eureka runner Brett Robinson became the sixth Australian to conquer a sub-two-hour, 10-minute marathon in a strong showing in London Marathon earlier this month. Ballarat's Steve Moneghetti has also achieved this feat. Picture by Getty Images

BALLARAT is yet to fully comprehend what is about to hit the streets now the city has secured the Commonwealth Games marathon, our international contenders say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

More from Commonwealth Games
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.