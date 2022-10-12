While the Commonwealth Games village will be going to the former Ballarat saleyards as predicted by The Courier in May, other sites identified as potential contributors to the 2026 events are still in the running for use.
The former John Valves factory site on the corner of Creswick Road and Norman Street is in a prime position for use in the Games in some capacity.
While the athletics warm-up track was slated as a potential infill for the eight-hectare piece of land, it will now be built on the soon-to-be-demolished Ballarat Showgrounds, as announced by Deputy Premier Jacinta Allan on Wednesday.
With a new athletic facility bring created in that space, Llanberris Athletics Reserve's future is unlikely to involve it continuing as a sporting ground, with its shortcomings - lack of parking, poor infrastructure and access - likely seeing it returned to the community for reassessment as an urban asset, whatever that may mean.
The loss of Llanberris as an athletics track will not be lamented by all, with the Ballarat Regional Athletic Centre and local coaches agreeing the site was limited in many ways, including headwinds and lane restrictions.
However the John Valves site, privately owned by a consortium of MOR Accountants principals and clients called Guysgood Pty Ltd, is a more troubling prospect.
The City of Ballarat is still in negotiation with the owners - council first considered the purchase of the site in April at an in camera meeting - and it's understood the price of the land has been a sticking point.
Valued at $10m-$12m by the Valuer-General, its market worth could be more.
If the site proves essential to Games infrastructure and a solution is not found, it could be compulsorily acquired by the government, an extreme but not necessarily out-of-the-question outcome.
