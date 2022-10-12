The state government's 'boom or boom' announcement of a $150 million upgrade for Eureka Stadium and its associated benefits, including the construction of a village on the former saleyards site, a $50 million upgrade of the Ballarat railway station, and a major cultural festival, was designed to leave few gaps in the fabric being constructed for the Commonwealth Games.
Deputy Premier Jacinta Allan acknowledged the large amount of work to be done, repeating several times there was just 178 weeks left before the Games begin, with a village, stadiums, tracks, transport and a host of other items to be built or addressed.
Some of the items not mentioned in the Deputy Premier's announcement, although covered in questions by the media, were the need for an upgrade of Creswick Road, an increase in transport infrastructure, and a consideration of how Ballarat will cope with accommodation needs in the face of an estimated 30,000 daily visitors visiting the Eureka Stadium alone.
Most urgently, Creswick Road will need to be widened and landscaped for bus access, with added turnarounds for public transport.
A dedicated Games rail platform and transport link also needs consideration in conjunction with the station upgrades.
Increased cycle paths and new routes from the CBD to the stadium are another necessity.
Regarding accommodation, the Victorian Tourism Industry Council has said there is an insurmountable shortage of regional rooms for the coming games and public transport must be improved to ferry attendees from their likely Melbourne stays.
"There is going to need to be a relationship back to Melbourne as a kind of 'hub and spoke' to get people to all of these different regional host destinations. That's where the transport links become so crucial," VTIC head Felicia Mariani said.
Finally a corps of Games volunteers will need recruiting and training in order to be set loose by 2026.
