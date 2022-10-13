The Courier

Employee shortage behind Ballarat council's cash surplus

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
Updated October 13 2022 - 12:18am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The City of Ballarat's draft financial report was passed unanimously at Wednesday's meeting.

The City of Ballarat acknowledged at an unscheduled meeting on Wednesday night their cash surplus, documented in their draft financial report, was largely due to the council's employee shortage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.