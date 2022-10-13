The City of Ballarat acknowledged at an unscheduled meeting on Wednesday night their cash surplus, documented in their draft financial report, was largely due to the council's employee shortage.
Specifically, the report found the the amount spent on council employees had reduced significantly from an estimated $72,803,000 to $65,759,000.
The City of Ballarat had said the savings in employee costs were due to the recruitment challenges the council faced in finding experienced personnel.
"There was a large number of positions vacant for extended periods of time during the financial year," the report said.
"In addition, there was an additional $624,000 of employee costs allocated to capital projects and council's workcover premium was $845,000 less than budget."
However, the costs for casual staff rose substantially, up more than $500,000.
Additionally, it was also revealed there was a 22.14 per cent workforce turnover rate among employees.
There was also a notable hike in other expenses with it being more than $9 million over the estimated budget prediction.
"This variance primarily relates to the increase in Landfill Provision. A full review of this provision was undertaken during the financial year and required an increase of $10.3 million," the report said.
In the area of income, the City of Ballarat had recorded a $4,098,000 decrease in revenues.
In terms of primary income sources, the council received $134,030,000 through rates charges; $7,111,000 in statutory fees and fines; $32,273,000 in operating grants and $24,559,000 in capital grants.
In this context, 'other income' and its fluctuation when compared with the estimated earnings derived from the council's June budget report of $2,605,000, refers to a rebate council received of $1.2 million to support the replacement of street lighting with energy efficient LED globes.
Additionally, the council report has said the increase of $6,948,000 in operating grants from the estimated budget amount of $25,325,000 is due to a $6.4 million federal assistant grant.
"These funds are untied and relate to council's 2022/23 allocation, paid in advance in 2021/22," the report said. "There was also additional child care subsidy received based on enrolments.
"These two favourable variances were offset by $3.4 million of operating grants being recognised as unearned income on council's balance sheet at 30 June 2022 rather than income.
"They were received during the 2021/22 financial year but were unable to be recognised as income according to Australian Accounting Standards."
The $8,491,000 decrease in income from capital grants was due to the time these grants were received.
"Grants received during the financial year that have outstanding performance obligations are unable to be recognised as income according to Australian Accounting Standards," the report said.
A vote was passed unanimously by councillors on the report.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
