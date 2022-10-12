Special Operations Group police have converged on a Ballan petrol station to arrest a patched Bandidos member.
The 29-year-old man was apprehended at the roadhouse beside the Ballarat-bound lanes of the Western Freeway at 6.20am on Wednesday.
The man - from the Melton suburb of Weir Views - was interviewed over an incident 10-days earlier outside a Fitzroy nightclub.
Echo Taskforce detectives have charged him with reckless conduct endangering serious injury, threat to inflict serious injury, assaulting and hindering police, possessing a prohibited weapon, possessing cannabis and discharging a missile.
He was bailed to appear at Melbourne Magistrates' Court on March 15.
Meanwhile a 28-year-old Melton South man - also a patched member - was found to be in possession of methylamphetamine at the Ballan roadhouse on Wednesday morning.
He has been charged with possessing the drug ice - and bailed to appear at Sunshine Magistrates' Court on February 28.
With the assistance of VIPER Taskforce, warrants were executed at a Weir Views home and a Fitzroy chapter clubhouse on Wednesday.
The charges follow an incident at 2.30am on Sunday October 2.
Police will allege an associate of the man attempted to stab staffmembers at a licensed Brunswick Street Fitzroy venue.
When officers arresting the associate, police said the 29-year-old allegedly became aggressive towards police, attempting to provoke them into a physical altercation and threating to "bite their noses off".
The Weir Views man was given a direction to move on, and as he walked away, he began throwing objects - including glass bottles - at police.
This shocking behaviour will not be tolerated, and this investigation shows we will stop at nothing to put those responsible for putting others at risk before a court- Detective Acting Inspector Ash Ryan
Detective Acting Inspector Ash Ryan from the Echo Taskforce said they would crack down on the behaviour of outlaw motorcycle gangs.
"This shocking behaviour will not be tolerated, and this investigation shows we will stop at nothing to put those responsible for putting others at risk before a court," he said.
"The community can rest assured that groups such as this who break the law and go against community expectation will be continually held to account by Victoria Police."
Anyone with information about outlaw motorcycle gang activity activity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report to www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
