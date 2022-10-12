The Courier

Early morning collision with woman at Smythes Creek

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated October 13 2022 - 1:15am, first published October 12 2022 - 9:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman critical after truck incident south of Ballarat

A woman is fighting for life after a collision with a truck at Smythes Creek.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.