Woman critical after truck incident south of Ballarat

A woman is fighting for life after a collision with a truck at Smythes Creek.
The incident was reported at 7.17am Thursday near the corner of Bells Road and Heather Close.
Police said they believe the woman was on the roadway when she was struck on Bells Road.
The female pedestrian has been taken to hospital in a life threatening condition.
Officers said the driver of the truck stopped to assist at the scene.
Ambulance Victoria confirmed they were called at 7.20am and were currently assessing one patient.
Bells Road has been blocked between Doble and Westgate roads.
The accident happened half an hour after sunrise, but conditions were relatively dark and wet at the time.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
