This Ballarat hotel has had many names and incarnations. Now it's heading in a new direction.

By Caleb Cluff
October 15 2022 - 6:30pm
Pete Dillon, Jigs Liwanag and Paul Dillon are the new lessees of Hotel Canberra. Picture by Kate Healy.

One of Ballarat's well-known landmark hotels is entering a new incarnation with a major change of direction.

