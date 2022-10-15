One of Ballarat's well-known landmark hotels is entering a new incarnation with a major change of direction.
The Canberra Hotel, now Hotel Canberra, has repositioned itself as a venue focusing on fine food and dining at the northern end of the city, as well as reinventing its cafe, bar and accommodation. It will open in stages over the next few months, with major accommodation renovations also planned for next year.
While the new lessees bring a Melbourne background - and a former Rockpool chef - to the venture, there is also a local Ballarat connection.
Pete Dillon, Jigs Liwanag and Paul Dillon have a history in hospitality. With a background in public relations and journalism at the ABC, Pete Dillon also has a food career and family roots in Ballarat.
"I did my (culinary) training in north-west Victoria, and came to Ballarat as a young chef recently qualified, before I went off to Melbourne and moved from kitchens to front-of-house, Mr Dillon told The Courier.
"Then I went wandering all over the place and developed this crazy collective of skills as a hotelier. I worked in hotels for many years, then worked in events and switched to marketing. When I came back to Melbourne, I went to the ABC as a journalist, and started a communications degree. That all evolved over that next six years before I went to back to marketing media and comms in hospitality, because I've always been aligned in some way to the industry."
Mr Dillon, his partner Jigs and brother Paul will reopen the hotel, which has gone by many names since the days of the gold rush, in mid-October. Three venues will be offered at Hotel Canberra: The Stables Cafe and Bar, a seven-day licensed cafe incorporating the building's heritage-listed, 100-year-old stables at the back of the property; Vesta x Jigs, a 100 per cent Victorian produce restaurant, with as much food as possible sourced from Ballarat; and Bobby's, the hotel's bar featuring Victorian artisan, craft and local beverages.
Ballarat is the first place I moved to when I left home. So it's got a very close connection for us- Pete Dillon, Hotel Canberra
"The front bar is named for my dad," Mr Dillon says, the restaurant is named for my mum. There's a beautiful story that sits with that."
The venue also offers accommodation, with five rooms undergoing minor alterations in the face of a major renovation planned after Easter next year.
"We want to create a destination venue for those who want a nearby getaway out of Melbourne, Geelong, Bendigo and elsewhere across Victoria, while appealing to a broader audience in the country and inbound international tourists.
"Ballarat and surrounding regions have much to offer visitors, steeped in history with incredible arts, cultural, sporting and outdoor interests. There is so much to be discovered here. We encourage visitors to book a weekend or short visit, to really take it all in," Mr Dillon said.
Returning to Ballarat is a family affair for Mr Dillon. One of a large family, four of his siblings were born here at St John of God, and a sister studied teaching at Aquinas College. Another sister is buried in the Old Cemetery across the road from Hotel Canberra.
"They all talk of picnics by Lake Wendouree when they were kids, Mr Dillon says.
"Ballarat is the first place I moved to when I left home. So it's got a very close connection for us."
Mr Dillon's older brother Paul is also part of the new management of the hotel.
Jigs Liwanag will be the chef at Hotel Canberra. He was previously at Rockpool restaurant in Sydney, and has worked for a decade on private ships, visiting 95 countries. Vesta x Jigs will offer a degustation menu, featuring the flavours of Mr Liwanag's Filipino heritage and the difficulties of working with local supplies.
Mr Liwanag says the constraint is welcome.
"I'm sure I'll be challenged by our ethos at times; I'm used to using what is available, but I'm motivated to find the very best from the region and work with it."
"We're not getting anything from anywhere outside of Victoria, Mr Dillon adds.
"If we can't buy it, we don't do it. And it gives Jigs a chance to get creative with menus, where produce is available to us. That menu will change fairly frequently, obviously, because what may be available to us this week may not be next week."
Mr Dillon says The Stables will offer locally-roasted coffee and sweets, a pre-noon and post-noon menu, and locally produced beers and wines, while Bobby's bar will be the epicentre of Hotel Canberra's drinks menu.
"We have amazing wine regions across the state; they present an incredible diversity of terroir, viticultural practices and microclimates," he says.
"We're keen to celebrate the small, quirky and overlooked winemakers who don't get market penetration, across the board. We want to showcase these individuals in our own way."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.