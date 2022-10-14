THIS new supermarket was packed with eager customers putting students' service skills to the test.
Supermarket giant Woolworths opened a new mini store within Ballarat Specialist School on Thursday allowing students the chance to experience and mimic operations of larger stores.
There are baskets for fresh foods, grocery shelves, ticketing, signage, store-branded uniforms for those who are at work and fully operational digital registers to scan items and handle money at the check-outs.
Ballarat Specialist School student Hayley has already done a little work in the mini store, before its grand opening, and was surprised at how much like real life it felt.
Hayley admitted the hardest part was making small talk with customers as she was not one who liked talking much, but said this was also a good skill to develop.
She also did not mind being at the check-out.
"[The technology] gets quite easy and you learn," Hayley said. "We're pretty excited. Our learning is mostly by numbers, counting money and change.
"Our customers are mostly students and some teachers...This could be a job I'd like to do, maybe in the future."
Ballarat Specialist School, along with Sunbury and Macedon Ranges Specialist School which also opened this week, are the first mini Woolworths to open in Victoria.
There are now 24 such mini stores nationwide to support the education of students living with disabilities. A national roll-out is set to continue across every state and territory by June 2023.
Team members from Woolworths Stockland Wendouree helped to stock Ballarat Specialist School shelves ahead of the launch.
Students and teachers did confirm the money used in transactions was fake, but all the fresh produce and pantry items up for sale were real.
Ballarat Specialist School principal Sam Sheppard said this was a great chance to help build students' confidence and knowledge in retail.
"A Mini Woolworths will provide our students with real life skills within a structured learning space that they can feel safe and focused in," Mr Sheppard said. "They will be able to experience a supermarket environment and develop real world skills such as calculating prices, shelf stacking, communication and teamwork.
"It's a great asset that will assist us in developing our students' independence in readiness for when they finish school."
The store is equipped to support students of a wide age range.
