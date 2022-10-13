The Courier

Winning streak lives on for Infinite MMA's Winona Greenhalgh

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated October 13 2022 - 4:49am, first published 4:30am
Winona Greenhalgh in action at Eternal MMA 70 on the Gold Coast. Picture by Eternal MMA

Winona Greenhalgh's rise to stardom in the fighting world has carried on its momentum with the Infinite MMA mixed martial arts fighter clinching her third amateur victory to remain undefeated.

