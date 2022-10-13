Winona Greenhalgh's rise to stardom in the fighting world has carried on its momentum with the Infinite MMA mixed martial arts fighter clinching her third amateur victory to remain undefeated.
The Ballarat local earned an invite to Eternal MMA 70 on the Gold Coast and did not disappoint.
"It was a really amazing experience, it was definitely the best and most professional card that I've been on," Greenhalgh said.
"The nerves weren't too bad, I thought I was going to be worse than I was but once I hit the cage I got into the zone and was ready to go."
The 25-year-old did not put a foot wrong in the fight, winning by unanimanous decision from the judges.
"I felt it was a bit of a mis-match. I just dominated the three rounds," Greenhalgh said.
"I don't think my match-up was ready for me."
Taking place on the Gold Coast, Greenhalgh was able to enjoy a special week away from Ballarat alongside those closest to her.
"It was a really nice time up on the Gold Coast," Greenhalgh said.
"I was able to spend some time with my daughter, my partner and my coach John Campbell as well."
Campbell was the one who introduced the idea of MMA fighting to Greenhalgh, with the undefeated fighter full of praise for the Infinite MMA legend.
"I've been at Infinite for six or seven years now," Greenhalgh said.
"I started off in brazilian jiu-jitsu and then John got me into the mixed martial arts side of things and it all just went from there.
"He's really excited for me, he thinks I can even make it to the UFC. He's not only a really good role model but also a really good friend of mine now."
While Winnie was able to manage her nerves on fight night, the same could not be said for her partner and fellow Infinite MMA fighter Michael Alsop.
"He was so nervous, if you watch the highlights you can see him in the background and he almost looks like he's having a heart attack," Greenhalgh joked.
"He gets more nervous for my fights than he does for his own."
Next up on Greenhalgh's radar is hopefully a fight in December, where she will be aiming to move to a 4-0 win-loss record in the amateur scene.
"I was supposed to have a title fight in November but the girl pulled out because she didn't want to fight me," Greenhalgh said.
"Eternal and Demolition are both trying to find a match-up for me so I'm looking at fighting again in December."
