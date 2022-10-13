The Courier

Rain impact on access for officials forces BTC to cancel race meeting

Updated October 13 2022 - 2:04am, first published 2:00am
Ballarat all-weather track meeting called off

A race meeting planned for the Ballarat Turf Club's all-weather track today has been abandoned.

