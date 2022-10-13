Ballarat all-weather track meeting called off

A race meeting planned for the Ballarat Turf Club's all-weather track today has been abandoned.
The BTC stated that meeting had been cancelled owing to issues for officials and vehicles accessing the track to monitor races.
The decision was made in the interests jockey and horse safety.
The meeting was originally schedul-led for Kyneton, but had been transferred to the Polytrack because of the wet weather.
This follows Racing Victoria's decision on Wednesday to call off Saturday's Avoca Cup meeting.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
