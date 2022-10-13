Will we or won't we get play this weekend? In all honesty, it looks doubtful at best, despite yet again a reasonable forecast for Saturday like we saw last week.
The Ballarat Cricket Association will make its call on Friday afternoon for First XI and Second XI having cancelled all other games this weekend.
Here is hoping it can find at least four venues across the region so we can get Division 1 going given what looks a fantastic draw.
Below are the teams as named on Thursday night
Brown Hill would still be on a high after its big win over Mount Clear in the opening round and now face a team that would still be smarting after its narrow first-up loss in the opening round.
The match-up, like many this round looks even on paper. Brown Hill will be hoping the likes of swashbuckling opener Ryan Knowles can continue his great from after 68 from just 50 balls in the first match. The bowlers also looked the part with Jaxon Thomas and Fraser Hunt each doing the job with three wickets.
For Ballarat-Redan, it must be said it didn't do a lot wrong in the first-up loss to Naps-Sebas. But if they need to fix up anything, it's the bowling stocks which leaked too many runs early with only Zac Jenkins' 4-23 putting the breaks on the runaway Naps-Sebas batters.
BROWN HILL: No team listed
BALLARAT-REDAN: Zac Jenkins(c), Max Riding, Jayden Hayes, Robert Hind, David Carton, Simon Allan, Thevanireshan Rajendran, Toby Gilbey, Matthew Aikman, Jack Harwood, Nathan Patrikeos
These two sides were the two biggest winners of the opening round, so confidence will sky high in both camps. So good has Golden Point been over the past few years, you can almost guarantee that it will bring a consistent games yet again.
But East is the real story here after its huge win over Darley set up by some brilliant hitting by the top three batters.
How East goes if it loses a couple of wickets early will be the big test. But right now, the form line suggests this should be a high-scoring match as both teams' batting looks in great order.
GOLDEN POINT: Joshua White(c), Daniel White, Andrew Falkner, Andrew Warrick, Simon Ogilvie, James Lewis, Daniel McDonald, Jack Bambury, Leo Turnbull-Gent, Manjula De Zoysa, Lachlan Herring
EAST BALLARAT: No team listed
From the two big winners in the first round, to the two teams who need to lift their games the most in Mount Clear and Buninyong, with both clubs desperate to avoid a 0-2 start to the season.
Going off round one results, there looks to be a touch more depth in the Mount Clear line-up. They struggled in the top order of their innings, but there was enough to suggest their is enough batting depth in the lower order with the likes of Grant Trevenen and John Butler providing plenty of lower-order runs. Similarly, it was Buninyong's top-order that collapsed against the new ball.
MOUNT CLEAR: Jarrod Burns(c), Jacob Smith, Grant Trevenen, Ashley George, Zack Maple, Lachlan Payne, Joel Moriarty, Jack Jeffrey, Thomas Le Lievre
BUNINYONG: No team listed
Three weeks into the season and we are still yet to see the Red Caps play a game, so there's not a lot of form for us to go on here.
Darley would still be smarting after its round one loss to East Ballarat and will be keen to hit the ground running here.
But on a synthetic wicket, the strong Wendouree batting line-up might just have too many runs in it for Darley to reach. Either way, both teams will be desperate for a result.
WENDOUREE: Mathew Begbie(c), Lucas Argall, Tom Batters, Liam Brady, Thomas Godson, Ashley McCafferty, Sam Miller, Heath Pyke, Cole Roscholler, Liam Wood, Sam Jackson
DARLEY: Ben Longhurst(c), Jake Oorloff, Bradley Barnes, Andrew Pickett, Drew Locke, Brodie Ward, Mitchell Ward, Rockey Hoey, Dilan Chandima, Hasitha Wickramasinghe, Madushanka Ekanayaka
