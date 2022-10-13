The Courier

Fingers crossed for a BCA First XI round this week with a fantastic draw set for Round 3

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated October 13 2022 - 9:37am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jayden Hayes bowls for Ballarat-Redan

Will we or won't we get play this weekend? In all honesty, it looks doubtful at best, despite yet again a reasonable forecast for Saturday like we saw last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.