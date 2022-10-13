The Ballarat Cricket Association has cancelled Division 3-5 in senior cricket, plus all junior cricket this weekend after Thursday's deluge.
The BCA says a decision on whether first and second XI matches will go ahead will be made on Friday.
The cancellation continues another frustrating week for the BCA which was forced to call off all matches last week after a similar downpour on Thursday.
While the weather is expected to improve on Friday and into the weekend, it seems unlikely at best that matches will go ahead.
However, the Division 2 teams are dropping, here are those named so far.
Ballarat-Redan: Nicholas Wealands(c), Kyle Hayes, Jack Gilbey, Michael Hayes, Nathan Hill, Brendan Thomson, Tom Liston, Joel Radlof, Jacob McFarlane, Jason Sculley, Jack Landwehr, Josh Mackley
Golden Point: Laurence Parker(c), Darcy Aitken, Joshuah Belleville, Patrick Clark, Christopher Delaland, Jonathan Irish, Noah Maggi, Lukas Pegg, Nick Smith, Alonzo Soloman, Steven Tung
East Ballarat: No team submitted
Wendouree: Stephen Segrave(c), Neil Miller, Aniket Bhatt, Brock Reid, Daniel Cassidy, Aaron Johns, Sam Peeters, Hugh Knight, Cooper Andrews, Thomas McMurrie, Monty Maloney, Archie Geyle
Burrumbeet: No team submitted
Mount Clear: Jaidyn Achison, Kaine Bodey, Lachlan Brodie, Jeremy Cross, Paull Jeffrey, Tim Landt, Joseph Matthews, Brandon Walsh, Aaron Sharp
Dunnstown: No team submitted
Ballan: Hayden Micallef(c), Matthew Thomas, Mark Kennedy, Lachlan Snaith, Jack McGregor, Mick Nolan, Ben Loughnane, Heath Doherty, Jack Jarvis, Ryan Lister, David Gardiner
Buninyong: Toby Hoy(c), Geoff Craig, Daniel Hardy, Christopher Wright, Brad Byrnes, Trent Miller, Grant Palmer, Aaron Miller, Keegan Byrne
North Ballarat: Luke Armstrong, Matthew Cations, Brent Chiswell, Jason Crosbie, Cowan Morgan, Zach Owen, Aarron Sarra, Brett Severino, Richard Stacey, Pubudu Thuse, Scott Wright, Matthew Zakynthinos
Darley: Joshua Murphy(c), Lachlan Bona, Liam Cornford, Dayle Locke, James Martindale, Axel Morton, Ryder O'Brien, Miles Seager, Mandeep Singh, Ethan Thewma, Daniel Hynes
Lucas: no team submitted
Naps-Sebas: Aaron Balzan(c), Jacob Coxall, Shenal Fernando, Jarryd Price, Dharshana Ratnayake, Dylan Sexton, Mayank Sharma, Lachlan Sheridan, Lachlan Storey, Janath Tissera
Wendouree: Matthew Jones(c), Tom Perkins, Will Gellatly, Mitchell Colbert, Fenn Gregory, Andrew Hoare, Finn Hoare, Charlie Eckel, Umer Qureshi, Zachary McKerrow, Mathew McKerrow, Lachlan Coutts, Rory Honan, Samuel Wong
Coronet City: No team submitted
Brown Hill: No team submitted
Creswick Imperials: No team submitted
VRI Delacombe: Michael Knight(c), Nicholas Cooper, Neil Cooper, Liam Radlof, Tarkyn Balzan, Benjamin Tuovinen, Jeromy Johnston, Josh Ryan, Rowan Moore, Caleb Smith, Mark Ryan
