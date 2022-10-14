Emergency warning issued for Skipton

Strong river level rises are occurring along the Mt Emu Creek at Skipton in response to heavy rainfall during Wednesday and Thursday.

Further rises are expected during Friday as upstream peaks arrive.

Major flooding has developed early Friday afternoon and the river level is expected to peak during Friday evening.

Mt Emu Creek to Skipton: Major flooding is occurring along the Mt Emu Creek to Skipton.

The Mt Emu Creek at Skipton is currently around the major flood level (5.10 m) and rising. The Mt EmuCreek at Skipton may peak near 5.70 metres Friday evening. The peak prediction will be revised as up stream peaks are observed.

Skipton Relief Centre is at the Skipton Football Club on Smythe Street.

A second Skipton relief centre has been opened at Skipton CFA Station 54 Montgomery St