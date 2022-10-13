9am: Residents are reporting a slight drop in the Emu Creek in Skipton but fears remain it could still swell later in the day.
8:15pm: SES Ballarat incident controller Chris Eagle said flood waters are anticipated to continue flowing for the next few hours in Skipton.
He has advised motorists to be mindful of driving through flood waters particularly with a lack of visible signage.
"Stay out of flood waters if possible and drive around not through," Mr Eagle said.
SES have attended to about 23 rescues across the state however, none have been recorded in the Ballarat region.
EARLIER: This Major Flood Warning is being issued for Mt Emu Creek to Skipton.
MAJOR FLOODING MAY OCCUR AT SKIPTON FRIDAY MORNING
River level rises and minor flooding are occurring along the Mt Emu Creek at Skipton in response to heavy rainfall, with moderate flooding expected to develop from Thursday evening. Major flooding is possible from Monday morning.
In the 24 hours to 4:00 pm Thursday, rainfall totals of up to 70 mm have been recorded in the Mt Emu Creek Catchment. Rainfall is continuing Thursday afternoon, but expected to ease during Thursday evening.
Mt Emu Creek to Skipton: Major flooding may occur along the Mt Emu Creek to Skipton.
The Mt Emu Creek at Skipton is currently at 4.26 metres and rising, with minor flooding. The Mt Emu Creek at Skipton is expected to exceed the moderate flood level (4.70 m) Thursday night. The river level may reach the major flood level (5.10 m) Friday morning.
Move to higher ground. Act now - immediately take actions to protect your life and property.
What you should do:
If you choose to leave:
If you are travelling:
If you stay or if it is unsafe to leave:
Stay informed - listen to emergency broadcasters and monitor warnings.
Impacts in your area:
This message was issued by State Emergency Service.
The next update is expected by 14/10/2022 12:00 am or as the situation changes.
Use multiple sources to stay informed:
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.