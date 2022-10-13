Skipton residents urged to move to higher ground with risk of flooding

Watch & Act - Flood - Move to Higher Ground
This Moderate Flood Warning is being issued for the Mount Emu Creek at Skipton.
Act now - take actions immediately to protect your life and property, and move to higher ground.
What you should do:
If you choose to leave:
A relief centre has been established at the Skipton football & netball club Smythe St. Skipton
If you are travelling:
If you stay or if it is unsafe to leave:
Impacts in your area:
This message was issued by State Emergency Service.
The next update is expected by 13/10/2022 07:30 pm or as the situation changes.
Use multiple sources to stay informed:
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.