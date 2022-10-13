Skipton residents urged to move to higher ground with risk of flooding

MODERATE FLOODING MAY OCCUR AT SKIPTON THURSDAY NIGHT

River level rises are occurring along the Mt Emu Creek in response to heavy rainfall. Minor flooding is likely to develop along the Mt Emu Creek at Skipton form Thursday afternoon and moderate flooding may develop from Thursday night. Further river rises are possible with forecast rainfall.

In the 24 hours to 1:00 pm Thursday, rainfall totals of up to 40 mm have been recorded in the Mt Emu Creek Catchment. Further rainfall totals of 20-40 mm are forecast for the remainder of Thursday into Friday

Mt Emu Creek to Skipton: Moderate flooding may occur along the Mt Emu Creek to Skipton.

The Mt Emu Creek at Skipton is currently at 2.90 metres and rising.

The Mt Emu Creek at Skipton is likely to exceed the minor flood level (4.00 m) Thursday afternoon.