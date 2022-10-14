The Courier
Skipton residents urged to move to higher ground with risk of flooding

By The Courier
Updated October 14 2022 - 8:02am, first published 8:00am
Picture by Luke Hemer.

This Major Flood Warning is being issued for Mt Emu Creek at Skipton.

