This Major Flood Warning is being issued for Mt Emu Creek at Skipton.
MAJOR FLOODING OCCURRING AT SKIPTON
Strong river level rises are occurring along the Mt Emu Creek at Skipton in response to heavy rainfall during Wednesday and Thursday. Further rises are possible during Friday as upstream peaks arrive.
Major flooding has developed early Friday afternoon and the river level is expected to peak during Friday evening.
The Skipton Relief Centre is located at the Skipton Football Club on Smythe Street. The second Skipton relief centre at Skipton CFA Station has closed.
Mt Emu Creek to Skipton
Stay safe - avoid the flooded area. Be aware of potential hazards caused by flooding and never enter floodwater.
What you should do:
If you choose to leave:
If you are travelling:
If you stay or if it is unsafe to leave:
This message was issued by State Emergency Service.
The next update is expected by 15/10/2022 01:00 am or as the situation changes.
Use multiple sources to stay informed:
The Courier is updating a live blog of the events at Skipton. You can follow updates as they happen here.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.