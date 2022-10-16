A KEY piece in the re-opening of one of the region's largest tourism players is now in place - and with plenty of style.
Multi-purpose art studio ArtHouse has officially opened to the public this month at RACV Goldfields Resort in Creswick showcasing Melbourne artist Casey Jeffrey's inspiration from Creswick Woollen Mills in her golds and flow of fabrics.
The resort complex re-opened to members and guests in late June after six months' flood recovery and while still putting on finishing touches.
The American Creswick hotel owner Brendan Smith and Creswick Country Bakery co-owner Chonel Burttold told The Courier in May they had experienced significant downturns in food and beverage sales during the resort's closure. This was primarily from a loss of people coming in and exploring the township, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
RACV Goldfields Resort attracts about 55,000 staying guests each year.
ArtHouse studio is a re-purposed property sales office that was been shifted to the foot of the golf course. It was designed to drive community engagement and to promote the Creswick region.
When the resort re-opened, ArtHouse featured the interactive My Creswick Sketchbook in which visitors were encouraged to draw their impression of the town based on inspiration from artist Victor Litherland, who would set up his easel on the town's streets five days a week. Sketches were added to a mural alongside Litherland's work.
Much of Casey Jeffery's work is an homage to Australian domestic ornamentation. Stripes feature predominantly in many of her works, often belonging to the familiar striped fabrics of exterior window awnings, with new work capturing fabric moments from the interior.
Jeffrey also likes to celebrate nostalgia by drawing inspiration on yellow brick houses, like those found in regional Victoria.
RACV Goldfields Resort Manager Bowen Kress said RACV had a long and proud history of collaborating with Australian artists and values the role art plays in connecting communities.
"ArtHouse will engage, educate and inspire," Mr Kress said. "It is a space where visitors can experience great Australian art and relax in the beautiful surroundings."
RACV has made a strong focus on supporting community artists. This is on show with a renovated hallway in the resort's accommodation wing featuring photography of staff's favourite places to visit in the Creswick area.
The resort, such as hidden fairy villages in the gardens for families to explore in the day and at night, under fairy lights, when fairies might come out to play.
This is all designed to entice people to stay longer and to re-visit the Creswick region.
Hepburn Shire Mayor Cr Tim Drylie said Creswick and the wider region is known for its celebrated arts community.
"The opening of ArtHouse at the RACV Resort provides another creative space for exhibitions, and a place for local and visiting artists to showcase their work," Cr Drylie said.
ArtHouse visitors are invited to enjoy RACV resort facilities, including the golf course.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.