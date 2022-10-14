A slew of changes including the erecting of business signage have been proposed for the Xin Jin Shan Chinese Library in Ballarat.
The cultural centre, which is set to be one of the largest Chinese libraries in the Southern Hemisphere and comprises more than 200 Chinese books, is located at 200 Sturt Street.
Amendments to the planning documents include the reclassification of the facility from its existing office space to a place of assembly; a car parking waiver; a permit to display a business identification sign as well as changes to its trading hours.
In a report prepared by Ballarat-based town planners EDQ Town Planning Consultants it said while the site will remain completely unchanged, with no building and works, either internal or external being proposed, "the existing floor layout will be repurposed" and "a small scale business identification signage will be required".
However, since the library is located in an area which has an heritage overlay, a permit to display a business sign is not required from the City of Ballarat but rather Heritage Victoria. Additionally, a permit is not required under the City of Ballarat's Clause 52.05 for a sign which is under eight square-metres.
In this instance, the proposed signage, which would be on both Lydiard and Sturt Street, is to be less than two square-metres.
It has also asked to have the site recategorised from an office space to a place of assembly due to the facility's intention to "serve as an education and research centre for Chinese Language and the history of Chinese immigration and settlement in Australia".
However, this change would also require a car parking limit which it is seeking to have waived as the site does not include any on-site parking.
"With a patron capacity of up to 100 patrons expected on the site at any given time, a car parking consideration of 40 spaces is required, with the existing office use, having been in place for many years, providing a car parking credit of 15 spaces," the report said.
"On balance, the proposed car parking waiver of 25 spaces is appropriate in the circumstances, particularly given the sites locality within the midst of a major activity centre."
Initially, the library had intended to open five days per week, Wednesday through Sunday from 10am - 4pm. However, considering the anticipated growth in patronage into the future, it has since proposed a change in operating hours to 8:30am-6pm Monday through Sunday.
"These operating hours are largely in line with the trading hours of the nearby Ballarat Library. All operations of the proposed business will be undertaken within these proposed hours," the report said.
It has also assured the library would contribute to "minimal noise disruption".
The report has also touted the benefits the library would bring to Ballarat through enticing Australia's Chinese population.
"This proposed development will provide for the creation of a library-based education centre targeted at a specific audience not currently catered for within the wider city or region, on a site which is close to significant public infrastructure, inclusive of transport," it said.
"The proposal will increase the functionality of the site, adding to the economic viability of the city and attracting new visitors to the region."
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
