Eureka Stadium was clearly not an MCG: too small and too ill-equipped was what the league told The Courier.
Ten years ago the prospect of Ballarat hosting the Commonwealth Games' headline act, the athletics program, would have been laughable to most.
Somewhat ironically, it is in hosting AFL premiership season matches that likely put us on the map to secure the Games on our turf.
In a week when state government confirmed it would expand our marquee outdoor stadium to a 30,000-fan capacity for the 2026 Games, we should ensure the AFL takes a good look at us now.
This is a week in which Western Bulldogs will also bring their biggest AFLW fixture to our now-Mars Stadium, a venue we have repeatedly proven can host elite sports from Super Rugby and A-League to, yes, AFL.
We may be boutique, but we can put on a strong show built on the legacy of those in Ballarat who saw beyond what the AFL struggled to comprehend a decade ago.
Ballarat has the honour of hosting the Bulldogs' Pride Round match on Sunday against St Kilda, a club that contested what is believed to be the world's first professional pride match against Sydney in 2016.
An AFLW match of this billing would typically be reserved for the Bulldogs' spiritual home Whitten Oval but redevelopment in that kennel has opened a huge opportunity for Ballarat and for regional Victoria.
AFLW crowds have generally been down across the board this season, possibly due to a change in playing seasons.
This is the first AFLW premiership season to feature a full 18-team contingent to match their male counterparts. While the competition is still relatively developing, these are still the best female footballers in Australia.
The first AFLW in Warrnambool, Essendon versus Geelong, was deemed a success last week in packing almost 4000 spectators to its premier ground, Reid Oval.
There is an appetite for the game and, particularly with most community sport washed out this week, Ballarat is expecting big things.
The Bulldogs land on Mars this Sunday with a bold statement of pride and inclusion. Issy Grant, the daughter of Daylesford export and Western Bulldogs' great Chris Grant, has been among the pack transforming the club jumper into what is predominantly a transgender flag.
This pink, white and blue flag flew outside Ballarat Town Hall for the first time last year in a bid to promote awareness and inclusion. This is also a signal Ballarat, and Mars, are safe places for LGBTIQA+ peoples.
City of Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney said the latest Commonwealth Games announcement "jumped" Ballarat ahead one decade in terms of infrastructure.
Imagine where we might be in 2032 if we keep believing. Ten years ago Pride Round did not exist, let alone Eureka Stadium hosting the nation's best footballers.
Look at us now.
We even host elite soccer.
