Residents in Cardigan Village say something must be done before there is a public health emergency after heavy rain in the last week caused sewers to back up and open drains to overflow.
According to two different residents, grinder pumps were backed up last week, forcing raw sewage back up pipes.
Others said their houses had been flooded and yards inundated as open storm drains overflowed.
The problems have escalated as rain continued this week, and more is forecast across the weekend.
It's not the first time this has happened, they said, but the sustained heavy rain had revealed weak spots - on top of the usual heavy rain issues like potholes and road shoulders eroding.
"The odour was in the house," one resident, who asked not to be named, told The Courier earlier this week.
"It was very close to overflowing internally, we've got videos of our toilets backing up and sinks gurgling - our house is five years old this month, it's new properties being built that are required to have the (grinder) pumps.
"We had open stormwater, but until we had a rain event, we didn't realise it wasn't sufficient - the focus should be on the stormwater drainage, the sewerage should be ok if the stormwater has the right infrastructure and it can drain away."
Blake Curran, who has been pushing for better infrastructure in the area for years, said questions must be asked about how these infrastructure decisions are approved by authorities as more new houses are built.
"(Last) Thursday night, I'm on an elevated block and it was still ankle-deep, our stormwater outlet was completely submerged in 20cm of water, we were flooded through our garage and about a centimetre off flooding our house," he said.
"There's a house that had knee high water in their yard, and you could smell the sewage."
A third resident said more investigations, and potentially new engineering, must be undertaken to address the "root cause".
"You have to be very cautious with assigning blame, it doesn't get a result, what we need to do is look at the infrastructure in place, then look at how we can provide something that's fit for purpose," they said.
Several residents also noted they had dug their own extra drainage before this week's heavy rain, and were still seeking sandbags on Wednesday evening.
City of Ballarat infrastructure and environment director Bridget Wetherall said in a statement council is "looking at options to improve drainage in the area".
"The City of Ballarat has undertaken some proactive works for the forecasted storm event. The City of Ballarat works closely with the Victorian State Emergency Service particularly during these extreme weather events," she said.
"The City of Ballarat are aware of the current drainage issues in Cardigan Village."
Several roads were closed across the city on Thursday as major rain continued.
