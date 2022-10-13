The Courier

Cardigan Village residents call for drainage upgrades as heavy rains continue

By Alex Ford
Cardigan Village residents Kathryn Kosloff and Blake Curran at an open storm drain on Wednesday, before major rain hit. Picture by Kate Healy

Residents in Cardigan Village say something must be done before there is a public health emergency after heavy rain in the last week caused sewers to back up and open drains to overflow.

