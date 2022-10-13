Rare corner industrial site | Commercial property

Proudly positioned on the corner of Dowling Street and Traminer Court, this property features a brick office of approximately 150 square metres and a warehouse of approximately 500 square metres, for a total building area of approximately 650 square metres.
The office features multiple private offices with direct access from the onsite carpark.
Zoned Industrial 1, the warehouse includes rear roller door access, gas heating and insultation throughout, making it ideal for Ballarat's winters.
Positioned within the Wendouree industrial precinct, this is a superb location that is going from strength to strength, just 3.6 kilometres north of the Ballarat CBD and boasting strong linkages to the Western Freeway and Midland Highway.
The building will be auctioned onsite on November 18, with vacant possession.
Don't delay, contact the agency today for more information and to arrange your own inspection.
