Rare corner industrial site | Commercial property

416 Dowling Street, Wendouree | Rare corner industrial site

Updated October 13 2022 - 5:21am, first published 5:00am
  • 416 Dowling Street, Wendouree
  • 650 square metres
  • Onsite auction, Friday November 18 at noon
  • Agency: Colliers
  • Agents: Travis Hurst on 0423 388 932, Lauchlan Waddell on 0407 520 725 or Bowen Kemp on 0457 239 549
  • Inspect: By appointment

Proudly positioned on the corner of Dowling Street and Traminer Court, this property features a brick office of approximately 150 square metres and a warehouse of approximately 500 square metres, for a total building area of approximately 650 square metres.

