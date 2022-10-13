The Courier

4 Savannah Court, Delacombe | Family entertainer with Hamptons style

By Feature Property
Updated October 13 2022 - 5:31am, first published 5:30am
Family entertainer with Hamptons style | Feature property
  • 4 Savannah Court, Delacombe
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Carparks 2
  • $720,000 - $740,000
  • Agency: Harcourts
  • Agents: Giovanni Piazza on 0439 286 318 or Jarrod Cloke on 0407 550 103
  • Inspect: By appointment

Nestled in a private quiet court in the tightly held NewMarque Estate is this Hampton style, Metricon-built house.

