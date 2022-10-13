Family entertainer with Hamptons style | Feature property

Nestled in a private quiet court in the tightly held NewMarque Estate is this Hampton style, Metricon-built house.
The light-filled hub of the home is the open plan kitchen, meals and living area, comprising a 900mm Electrolux pyrolytic oven and induction cooktop, dishwasher, stone benches, soft close drawers and a substantial walk-in pantry. Seamlessly connecting indoor and outdoor living, large stacker sliding doors lead to a magnificent entertaining area.
A luxurious master suite boasts a walk-in robe with lavish ensuite, featuring an extended shower, extended vanity stone benchtop, black fixtures and a separate toilet.
The other bedrooms all have built-in robes, remote-controlled ceiling fans and are serviced by the gorgeous family bathroom.
Further features of this elegant and immaculately presented property include the raised ceiling height throughout the entire house, zoned ducted Daikin reverse cycle heating and cooling, a full security system, remote control automated internal blinds, and an oversized garage with direct access to the backyard.
Situated on 508 square metres, finishing this package is the fully landscaped and levelled rear yard.
Why wait to build when you can secure this unbelievable package today?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.