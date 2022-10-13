'An absolute whisker': Alleged Uber Eats attacker granted bail

A man accused of beating an Uber Eats driver with a wooden broom handle was granted bail by "an absolute whisker".
Nathaniel Outen, 18, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court via video link on Thursday, October 13, facing nine charges which included aggravated carjacking and assault.
It was alleged Outen was involved in two incidents involving delivery drivers on the night of September 30 and the morning of October 1.
The first incident occurred at around 10.15pm on September 30, in the front yard of a Sebastopol residence.
Police alleged Outen, alongside three other co-accused, confronted and attacked an Uber Eats driver who dropped off a Hungry Jacks meal at a house they were in.
The court heard Outen allegedly demanded the driver's car keys, and after refusing to hand them over, beat the driver with a wooden broom handle.
As the assault spilled over onto the street, the group allegedly attempted to steal the driver's car, but were unsuccessful.
The delivery driver was treated for wounds to the head and knees afterwards.
The second incident was alleged to involve an attack on a nitrous oxide delivery driver.
Hours after the initial incident, at 4.40am on October 1, Outen was alleged to have placed a nitrous oxide order through the Whatsapp messaging service, this time to a Soldiers Hill address.
Upon arriving to the property, Outen and three others allegedly approached and surrounded the delivery driver, telling the driver he had a knife and wanted their car keys.
Police told the court the driver pushed past the group and got into the driver's seat of the car, attempting to flee.
A member of the group was alleged to have pulled the driver out of the car, taking the keys and driving off with the car.
Outen was arrested for the incident on October 3 and did not reveal the identity of the outstanding offenders.
Outen was granted bail, with his defense counsel arguing he had a strong family support network and rehabilitation prospects.
Magistrate Mark Stratmann said he would impose "stringent" bail conditions, and warned Outen of the consequences of reoffending.
"You have been granted bail today. Let me tell you, you have stepped out of solid land and into the swamp," Mr Stratmann said.
"I want to give you the strongest indication I can. If you step out in any way outside of these bail conditions you will be brought back before me and you will virtually have no chance of getting bail again."
Outen was supported by family in court, who were told about the curfew and other conditions.
"He has gotten bail by an absolute whisker today," Mr Stratmann told them.
The matter will return to the court on December 8.
