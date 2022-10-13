Grand home with spectacular views | House of the Week

Buxton Ballarat is privileged to present this luxurious home to the market, situated on Ballarat's iconic Wendouree Parade and the envy of many.
Elite addresses in Ballarat simply don't get any better than this; from the moment you arrive you will be captivated by the beauty and presence of this stunning home.
Prominently situated on 754 square metres on the city's most coveted street, the uninterrupted water views across magnificent Lake Wendouree are truly breathtaking.
The entire frontage looks over the foreshore, making multiple rooms vie for the title of 'best element of the house'.
A stunning double storey property, the home has been brilliantly designed to incorporate room for the entire family while capitalising on the crown jewel, Lake Wendouree.
An inviting foyer showcasing an elegant curved staircase leads to a formal lounge room with gas log fire, stone mantelpiece and large windows overlooking the beautiful lake. Opposite this space includes an incredible open plan kitchen, dining and living area.
The kitchen is simply divine, complete with stone benchtops, slim electric hotplates, two ovens, a double granite sink, dishwasher and ample storage. The bathroom and laundry and both close by.
Upstairs is a magnificent third living area with bay windows providing the best view in the house - this gorgeous Lake Wendouree vista is sure to be the envy of visiting family and friends.
The main bedroom is of king-sized proportions, complete with a massive ensuite comprising a corner spa bath, shower, vanity, toilet, and large dreamy walk-in robe.
There are also three additional bedrooms, two include built-in robes. The family bathroom comes complete with a large bath, shower, vanity and separate toilet.
From the living area downstairs, double doors open onto a lovely patio area for entertaining, perfect for gatherings and hosting.
Additional features of this very impressive home include split system heating and cooling, a security system, under stair storage, wine cellar and triple lock-up garage with sink and storage space.
Homes of this calibre and class scarcely hit the market. This truly is an outstanding and rare opportunity not to be missed, so don't wait, call now to book your private viewing.
