Man in court after sending death threat to Victorian MP over pandemic bill

By Alex Ford
October 13 2022 - 5:00pm
A store closed due to lockdown in September 2021. File photo

A man who sent a death threat to a sitting state politician has avoided a conviction, claiming he made a "typo".

