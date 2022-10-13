Man in court after sending death threat to Victorian MP over pandemic bill

A man who sent a death threat to a sitting state politician has avoided a conviction, claiming he made a "typo".
The man, who cannot be named as he was not convicted, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday to plead guilty to one charge of making a threat to kill, "intending (the victim) would fear such threat would be carried out".
The court was told the man sent the message to the Victorian upper house MP on December 3 via Facebook, to the politician's personal profile.
"Why did you offer to pass the bill..your f*n dead (sic)", the message read, with a skull and crossbones emoji.
The politician had recently voted in favour of the state government's pandemic bill.
According to the police summary, the message left the victim "shaken and anxious".
Police from the counter-terrorism command charged the man after checking his identity through publicly-available information, including a photo of his vehicle on Facebook which showed its registration plates.
A search warrant was executed at his Maddingley home in May, where police seized his phone - the man also admitted there was cannabis in his garage "for personal use".
In a police interview, the man said the message had a "typo", and he intended to write "you're braindead".
He also told police "I'm not going to kill anyone", and "I still think (the victim's) braindead, all politicians", but it was a "spur of the moment" incident.
His defence lawyer said the man and his partner had experienced mental health difficulties during last year's lockdowns, and he had lost "four to five months of work" as a plumber after construction industry supply issues.
"The intention was for the victim not to be in fear for her life, it was a typo," his lawyer told the court, adding it was "out of character" and "very stupid".
Magistrate Hugh Radford said he took into account the man's remorse and early guilty plea, but he needed to send a message of general deterrence to the public.
"Someone seeing a message like that, they don't know where you are, they don't know if you're outside their house," he told the man.
"You can disagree with (the victim's) position on a particular point, but you don't send personal threats to politicians or anyone else.
"That's not what democracy is all about.
"You're angry, you're frustrated, (but) it can have dramatic and significant consequences - I can imagine the fear (the victim) would have felt, (they've) done nothing to you personally."
The man was fined $2000 without conviction.
