THE Ballarat Cricket Association was on Friday night holding out hope it can get its First XI matches completed this weekend, despite calling off all other grades due to the wet week across the entire state.
More than 120mm has fallen on Ballarat in the past 10 days, almost double the October average of 65mm, which has forced the BCA to scramble to try and find grounds.
The BCA has decided to play the four First XI matches on Saturday and Sunday with Alfredton No. 2 and Victoria Park No. 4 to play host to two matches each over the weekend.
Saturday's fixtures see Mount Clear meet Buninyong at Alfredton No. 2 while Wendouree finally gets a chance to hit the field, up against Darley at Victoria Park No. 4.
Sunday's matches see Brown Hill meet Ballarat-Redan at Alfredton No. 2 while Golden Point and East Ballarat head to Victoria Park No 4.
There was a hope early in the day that up to three grounds could be deemed safe, but the association has chosen to use just the two grounds in order to get the seniors played.
The BCA cancelled all Division three to five matches on Thursday night and decided to call off Second XI games on Friday morning.
But after the entire competition was called-off last weekend, the association was determined that at least some matches would be able to be played and made the decision just before 6pm last night to go ahead with the altered schedule.
Meanwhile, the Ballarat Bolts are also yet to find out whether their First XI match against Monash University will go ahead as scheduled on Sunday with the venue, Charles Mutton Reserve, sitting alongside the swollen Merri Creek in Fawkner which peaked at 3.7 metres on Friday morning.
Saturday
Mount Clear v Buninyong (Alfredton No. 2), Wendouree v Darley (Victoria Park No. 4)
Sunday
Brown Hill v Ballarat-Redan (Alfredton No .2), East Ballarat v Golden Point (Victoria Park No. 4)
