The Ballarat Cricket Association hopes First XI games can be played

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated October 14 2022 - 7:24am, first published 7:00am
Despite many of Ballarat's cricket grounds looking like this on Thursday, the BCA will push ahead with First XI matches on Saturday. Picture by Kate Healy

THE Ballarat Cricket Association was on Friday night holding out hope it can get its First XI matches completed this weekend, despite calling off all other grades due to the wet week across the entire state.

