The Courier
Updated
Free

Watch and Act message issued for flash flooding in Beaufort

By The Courier
Updated October 13 2022 - 11:56pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Update 10am Friday

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.