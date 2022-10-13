Update 10am Friday
The immediate threat of flash flooding has passed in Beaufort but the Western Highway remains a mess of potholes
The Vic Emergency control centre released information stating dangerous hazards including floodwater, mud, debris, damaged roads and fallen trees could still be present.
"Flood waters have caused significant damage to the Western Highway between Beaufort and Ballarat."
Beware of potholes and other hazards if driving on the Western Highway.
The Flash Flood Watch and Act was issued for Beaufort on Thursday at 5pm.
If you are located in Beaufort, you are in danger. You should immediately move indoors, away from floodwater. Do not enter floodwater.
What you should do:
If you are inside:
If you are outside:
If you are driving:
You should stay informed by listening to local emergency broadcasters and monitoring warnings.
Call Triple Zero (000) in a life threatening emergency. For emergency assistance from the SES, call 132 500.
Impacts in your area:
This message was issued by State Emergency Service.
The next update will be issued as the situation changes.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.