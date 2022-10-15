Wombat Forestcare has thrown its support behind the Victorian Auditor-General's Office Regulating Victoria's Native Forests report which found a number of damning findings including the government's inadequate monitoring of timber harvesting operations.
The report, released this month, was highly critical of the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning's Office of the Conservation Regulator.
VAGO, which assessed forest report compliance outcomes from July 2019 to June 2022, revealed a slew of shocking procedural shortcomings, within the OCR including insufficiency in its timber harvesting compliance systems.
Specifically, the report did not meet appropriate environmental standards when it came to timber harvesting regulation framework.
"OCR's timber harvesting compliance unit (THCU) does not always have access to necessary and sufficient data to determine whether noncompliance has occurred in its assessment of complaints," the report said.
"The way OCR records Forest Protection Survey Program (FPSP) information limits its ability to assess noncompliance.
"OCR has not yet implemented a framework that identifies timber harvesting outcomes and measures to comprehensively monitor and assess their achievement."
Wombat Forestcare convenor Gayle Osborne, who advocated for the Wombat-Lerderderg National Park which the state government announced funding for in May, said the report amplified the problem of timber harvesting regulation not being "strong enough".
"It's not surprising the conservation regulator has been criticised but underlying that is the problem that the code of forest practice doesn't really protect the environment."
She said the laws in place favoured the logging industry which has had severe ramifications for the Wombat State Forest.
"Due to exemptions under the Regional Forest Agreements, which regulate native forest logging, endangered species are not protected under federal environmental law, but their protection is left to the state," Ms Osborne said.
"The Code of Forest Practice for Timber Production lists some threatened species and how they will be protected. If a threatened species is not listed in the code, there is no mechanism for its protection.
"For the Wombat Forest, with over 40 threatened species, only the powerful and barking owls receive some protection in breeding season. For the remaining species such as the endangered wombat bush-pea, they have been bulldozed with impunity."
The report also found the OCR had not adequately evaluated the effectiveness of its timber harvesting monitoring and compliance activities.
"Without this, it (OCR) cannot reliably assure the government and public about the efficiency and effectiveness of its activities and programs to regulate timber harvesting operations," it said.
VAGO made 10 recommendations to DELWP, seven of which have been accepted.
This has included DELWP committing to reviewing timber harvesting non-compliance and developing guidance for stakeholders and the public that includes general information about the statute of limitations and how this affects OCR's ability to consider complaints and commence investigations and prosecutions.
It also acknowledged the need to develop and implement a timber harvesting compliance monitoring, evaluation and reporting plan and to introduce timber harvesting compliance outcomes and indicators to measure the effectiveness of its activities.
However, the latter has been 'accepted in principle' meaning the OCR auditee agreed with the intent of the recommendation but does not necessarily agree to executing what has been advised.
Ms Osborne said she had been waiting more than three months for a meeting with the OCR to discuss how environmentalists like herself could proceed with appropriately reporting on timber harvesting non-compliance.
"OCR had suggested we meet up so they could explain to me their reporting processes and how I can help but to this day, despite pushing and pushing, I still haven't heard from them," she said.
To view the full report click here.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
