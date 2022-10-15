The Courier

Victoria's Native Forests report reveals shortcomings in timber harvesting regulation

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
October 15 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Great gliders, found in the Wombat State Forest, are an endangered species not protected by federal law. Picture by Elizabeth Parsons.

Wombat Forestcare has thrown its support behind the Victorian Auditor-General's Office Regulating Victoria's Native Forests report which found a number of damning findings including the government's inadequate monitoring of timber harvesting operations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.