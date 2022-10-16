The Courier
Clean-up begins in Skipton after yet another devastating flood

Gabrielle Hodson
By Nieve Walton, and Gabrielle Hodson
Updated October 17 2022 - 2:52am, first published October 16 2022 - 6:30pm
Damage to a road near Mount Bolton from last week's flooding. Picture supplied by Nickolas Bird

The state government has announced a $351 million flood recovery package to start the clean-up effort.

