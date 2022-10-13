Goldfields police have delivered a heartfelt plea: Stay off the roads.
"Please stay at home unless you really have to be on the road," Leading Senior Constable David Scott said.
"We're sick of people getting stuck in bloody floodwater.
"Generally speaking, if you can see the bottom of any water on the road, you're ok - I think the locals know that.
"But we are getting a lot of out-of-towners who are unfamiliar with local conditions - and they're the ones who are getting stuck.
"It seems to be rare that we have to rescue a local."
Leading Senior Constable Scott said he was unable to count the number of rescues police had conducted or helped with on Thursday night and Friday morning.
"Carisbrook was evacuated last night and that is still the case this morning," he said.
"The message remains the same."
While Avoca police were reportedly 'trapped' in their town overnight - and many had sleep in the station, he said Maryborough had tried to roster on officers who lived close by.
"I think only one person had to sleep-over at the Maryborough station," he said.
"There would have been some who work here who would not have been able top get through.
"Maryborough - at one stage - was literally an island last night.
"Water blocked off every road into town."
He said electricity had remained on and at this stage there were no issues with other utilities.
Meanwhile Carisbrook which is at the confluence of several creeks remains the focus of the region as an evacuation order was made at 8pm on Thursday night.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
