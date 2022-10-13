The Courier

Small town update; Carisbrook evacuates, Creswick spared while Skipton waits

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated October 14 2022 - 1:30am, first published October 13 2022 - 10:38pm
10am: Flood threats have been reduced for Beaufort, Clunes and Creswick.

