Small town update; Carisbrook evacuates, Creswick spared while Skipton waits

10am: Flood threats have been reduced for Beaufort, Clunes and Creswick.
Beaufort's Watch and Act has been reduced while for the town of Clunes it has been changed to a 'Stay informed' status.
Skipton is also watching closely as the creek reaches a peak level
Police remain concerned however about the condition of roads in the region with multiple new potholes opening up
8.30am: Carisbrook has evacuations, while Creswick has escaped the worst - and Skipton is still waiting for a downstream surge of floodwater.
The big wet is hitting the region's towns in different ways.
As some residents evacuated, Laz Savvidis of the Carisbrook Bakery said the family business had managed to remain open and utilities were intact.
He was doing a roaring trade in pies.
"The water levels have kind of stayed the same overnight.
"It's okay here in the middle of town, but the outskirts of Carisbrook have seen some damage to homes," he said.
"Its especially bad along the (Tallaroop) Creek and Bucknall Street nearby."
The street is also one of Carisbrook's main arterials heading north.
"The roads to Bendigo, Castlemaine and Maryborough are all blocked at the moment - and even the road to Avoca is a bit iffy."
Even major arterials in Avoca are blocked off - including the Sunraysia Highway north and south of the town - and the Pyrenees Highway heading west.
"I think we're used to floods here in Carisbrook," Mr Savvidis said.
"We opened the bakery in 2010 and were here for the last floods in 2011.
"They were worse - the entire town was flooded.
"It came all the way through our house and shop.
"The only people not affected were on the top of the hill."
In Skipton, water levels in the Mount Emu Creek have dropped - but locals fear they may rise again, as a deluge from upstream makes its way down.
At 250km, the creek is the longest in Victoria and starts near Trawalla, west of Ballarat.
"The water has dropped a bit overnight but it is expected to go back up as more water travels down," Libby from the Skipton roadhouse and post office said.
"Every (river) around here comes through us basically.
"It's been busy here but we';ve had a few issues getting staff into work.
"Some are cut off and some are afraid of getting cut off."
The Glenelg Highway has remained open through Skipton, but the main roads to Lismore and Beaufort remain blocked, as of Friday morning.
"The supermarket is also still open - and we haven't seen any buildings flooded yet," she said.
And in Creswick, several businesses closed early on Thursday afternoon, with staff fearing they would be unable to get home.
Locals reported some water affecting Albert Street, but described it as "not too bad".
There are reports water levels in Clunes have also dropped significantly.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
