Hepburn has added another Ballarat Football League experienced player to its mix.
The Burras have acquired Quade Butt from Bacchus Marsh to join its premiership quest in 2023.
His arrival, following the securing of Jackson Carrick, adds size and flexibility down the spine.
Butt filled a key defensive role with Bacchus Marsh this year - making him an ideal fit for Hepburn.
The Burras' lack of height in defence was shown up in their preliminary final loss to Springbank, when it struggled physically to match the strength and power of Tigers' big forwards Stephen Staunton and Zak Bozanich.
With Butt and Carrick, who has returned to where he started his football before being a Darley premiership player, Hepburn now has greater options forward and back.
Butt grew up playing for Bacchus Marsh and played a handful of games with Western Jets in the TAC Cup under-18s in 2014 and 2015.
He made his senior debut with Bacchus Marsh in 2015
He spent 2016 with VFL side Werribee, playing in the AFL Development League, before returning to the Cobras in 2017.
Matthew Marshall has also returned to Hepburn.
Marshall last played with the Burras in 2017.
APPLICATIONS for Ballarat Football Umpires Association coaching and leadership positions close on Friday.
The BFUA is looking to fill the positions of senior field umpire coach, boundary umpire coach, goal umpire coach, development field umpire coach, fitness coach, boundary umpire assistant coach, boundary umpire observer, goal umpire assistant coach, goal umpire observer, development field umpire mentor, sports trainer for Ballarat and Castlemaine/Bacchus Marsh hub coaches for next year.
The BFUA says no experience in umpiring is necessary. The association is prepared to provide full training and support to successful applicants
All roles are paid positions.
